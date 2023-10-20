  • 報價
  • |
  • 極速報價
  • |
  • 全文搜索
  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
職場
職場英語教室
小薯茶水間玄來更精彩行政人員有種生活風水蔣知識命運占星台我做Marketing辦公室政治廣告背後銷售達人飛凡年輕夢HR唔易做職場女王裳色．惜裳英倫出走日記
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

20/10/2023

專業英語 | 職場上別再講Make sure，要講Ensure！別再講Give、Come！學識8個動詞，sound more professional！

#學英文 #打工仔 #上班一族 #職場英語 #語文增值 #職場 #英語教學 #專業
  • 加入最愛專欄
  • 收藏文章

  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　自問「英文有限公司」的你，是不是常常煩惱如何在職場上sound more professional？想知道如何在外國客戶面前留下專業的印象？今個星期，筆者會為大家分享8個你必須學會的動詞及一系列的例句供給大家參考。事不宜遲，let’s go！

 


(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

1）確保： Make sure (phr.) > Ensure (v.)

當你希望客戶確保東西的正確性時，可以將常用嘅 ‘make sure’ 改為 ‘ensure’。

例句：「我們將竭盡所能，以確保你的訂單及時處理。」

Sentence 1a:

We will do our best to make sure your order is processed in a timely manner.

 

Sentence 1b:

We will do our best to ensure your order is processed in a timely manner.

( *‘en-’ 這個字首(prefix) 表示「使；造成；加諸；提供」的意思，常加在形容詞或名詞之前形成動詞

• sure (adj.) 當然 >> ensure 確保

• courage  (n.) 勇氣 >>encourage (v.) 鼓勵

• large (adj.) 大 >>enlarge (v.) 擴大

• danger (n.) 危險 >> endanger (v.) 危害)

 

2）出席：Come (v.) > Attend (v.)

當有活動或者是會議要出席時，可以將常用的 ‘come’ 改為 ‘attend’。

例句：「明天下午3點請參加我們的會議。」

Sentence 2a:

Please come to our meeting at 3pm tomorrow.

Sentence 2b:

Please attend our meeting at 3pm tomorrow.

 

3）提供 ：Give (v.) > Provide (v.)

要同外國客戶索取資料時，可以將常用嘅 ‘give’ 改為 ‘provide’。

例句：「請問可否提供收據副本？」

Sentence 3a:

Could you give me a copy of the sales report?

Sentence 3b:

Could you provide us with a copy of the receipt?

 

4）通知：Let …… know (phr.) > Inform (v.)

 


(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

要通知對方某事時，可以將常用嘅 ‘let (someone) know’ 改為 ‘inform (someone) ’。

例句：「我會在下午3時之前通知您晚上能否一起晚餐。」

Sentence 4a:

I will let you know by 3 pm if I can meet you for dinner.

Sentence 4b:

I will inform you by 3 pm if I can meet you for dinner.

 

5）預約：Book (v.) > Reserve(v.)

 


(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

要預約時，可以將常用嘅 ‘book’ 改為 ‘reserve’，整體感覺會更為專業。

 

例句：「我的助理稍後將為即將到來的會議預訂房間。」

Sentence 5a:

My assistant will book a room later for the coming conference.

Sentence 5b:

My assistant will reserve a room later for the coming conference.

 

6）告知/告訴：Tell you about (phr.) > Explain (v.)

可以將常用嘅 ‘tell (somebody) about sth.’ 改為 ‘explain sth.’。

例句：「你能為我解釋一下你剛剛所閱讀的建議書之重點嗎？」

Sentence 6a:

Can you tell me about the main idea of the proposal you’ve just read?

Sentence 6b:

Can you explain the main idea of the proposal you’ve just read?

 

7）回覆：Answer (v/n.) > Reply (v./n.)

　　在商業英語中， ‘reply’ 比較常在E-mail或文件中使用，而 ‘answer’ 則多運用在電話中。‘Reply’ 和 ‘answer’ 都可用作動詞（verb）與名詞（noun）。

Sentence 7a:

Could you answer my phone now?

現在方便接電話嗎？

Sentence 7b:

I will reply to your email as soon as possible.

我會盡快回覆您的電郵。

Sentence 7c:

It would be great if you can give us your answer by this Friday.

希望你能在本星期五之前給我們您的答覆。

Sentence 7d:

It would be great if you can give us a reply by this Friday.

希望你能在本星期五之前給我們你的答覆。

 

8）選擇：Choose (v.) > Select (v.)

要選擇時，可以將常用嘅 ‘choose’ 改為 ‘select’。

例句：「你現可選擇一個計劃並完成購買。」

Sentence 8a:

You can now choose a plan and complete the purchase.

Sentence 8b:

You can now select a plan and complete the purchase.


 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

etnet財經‧生活app，一app在手，天下暢遊！► 立即下載

我要回應

更多職場英語教室文章

你可能感興趣

#學英文 #打工仔 #上班一族 #職場英語 #語文增值 #職場 #英語教學 #專業

更多職場文章

放大顯示
風水蔣知識

職場新常態

最緊要健康

精選文章

投票區

DIVA CHANNEL

  • 生活
  • DIVA
  • 健康好人生
etnet Chill

etnet 社創SoIN

etnet Member Zone 會員專區

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【限時獎賞】申請《串流版IQ》贏取高達$300獎賞

etnet定存息率比較神器！幫你搵邊間銀行最高息

【今日知昔】九龍城寨有30條街？！到底九龍城寨有咩主要街道同建築？

etnet.com.hk