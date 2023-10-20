專業英語 | 職場上別再講Make sure，要講Ensure！別再講Give、Come！學識8個動詞，sound more professional！

自問「英文有限公司」的你，是不是常常煩惱如何在職場上sound more professional？想知道如何在外國客戶面前留下專業的印象？今個星期，筆者會為大家分享8個你必須學會的動詞及一系列的例句供給大家參考。事不宜遲，let’s go！



1）確保： Make sure (phr.) > Ensure (v.)

當你希望客戶確保東西的正確性時，可以將常用嘅 ‘make sure’ 改為 ‘ensure’。



例句：「我們將竭盡所能，以確保你的訂單及時處理。」



Sentence 1a:

We will do our best to make sure your order is processed in a timely manner.

Sentence 1b:

We will do our best to ensure your order is processed in a timely manner.

( *‘en-’ 這個字首(prefix) 表示「使；造成；加諸；提供」的意思，常加在形容詞或名詞之前形成動詞

• sure (adj.) 當然 >> ensure 確保

• courage (n.) 勇氣 >>encourage (v.) 鼓勵

• large (adj.) 大 >>enlarge (v.) 擴大

• danger (n.) 危險 >> endanger (v.) 危害)

2）出席：Come (v.) > Attend (v.)



當有活動或者是會議要出席時，可以將常用的 ‘come’ 改為 ‘attend’。



例句：「明天下午3點請參加我們的會議。」



Sentence 2a:

Please come to our meeting at 3pm tomorrow.

Sentence 2b:

Please attend our meeting at 3pm tomorrow.

3）提供 ：Give (v.) > Provide (v.)



要同外國客戶索取資料時，可以將常用嘅 ‘give’ 改為 ‘provide’。



例句：「請問可否提供收據副本？」



Sentence 3a:

Could you give me a copy of the sales report?



Sentence 3b:

Could you provide us with a copy of the receipt?

4）通知：Let …… know (phr.) > Inform (v.)



要通知對方某事時，可以將常用嘅 ‘let (someone) know’ 改為 ‘inform (someone) ’。

例句：「我會在下午3時之前通知您晚上能否一起晚餐。」



Sentence 4a:

I will let you know by 3 pm if I can meet you for dinner.



Sentence 4b:

I will inform you by 3 pm if I can meet you for dinner.

5）預約：Book (v.) > Reserve(v.)



要預約時，可以將常用嘅 ‘book’ 改為 ‘reserve’，整體感覺會更為專業。

例句：「我的助理稍後將為即將到來的會議預訂房間。」



Sentence 5a:

My assistant will book a room later for the coming conference.



Sentence 5b:

My assistant will reserve a room later for the coming conference.

6）告知/告訴：Tell you about (phr.) > Explain (v.)



可以將常用嘅 ‘tell (somebody) about sth.’ 改為 ‘explain sth.’。



例句：「你能為我解釋一下你剛剛所閱讀的建議書之重點嗎？」



Sentence 6a:

Can you tell me about the main idea of the proposal you’ve just read?



Sentence 6b:

Can you explain the main idea of the proposal you’ve just read?

7）回覆：Answer (v/n.) > Reply (v./n.)



在商業英語中， ‘reply’ 比較常在E-mail或文件中使用，而 ‘answer’ 則多運用在電話中。‘Reply’ 和 ‘answer’ 都可用作動詞（verb）與名詞（noun）。



Sentence 7a:

Could you answer my phone now?

現在方便接電話嗎？



Sentence 7b:

I will reply to your email as soon as possible.

我會盡快回覆您的電郵。



Sentence 7c:

It would be great if you can give us your answer by this Friday.

希望你能在本星期五之前給我們您的答覆。



Sentence 7d:

It would be great if you can give us a reply by this Friday.

希望你能在本星期五之前給我們你的答覆。

8）選擇：Choose (v.) > Select (v.)

要選擇時，可以將常用嘅 ‘choose’ 改為 ‘select’。

例句：「你現可選擇一個計劃並完成購買。」



Sentence 8a:

You can now choose a plan and complete the purchase.



Sentence 8b:

You can now select a plan and complete the purchase.





