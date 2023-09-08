2023-09-08
商務英語 | Take on和Take over有咩分別？必學12個商務場合常用片語Phrasal Verb，生動、地道
自問讀書時已經很努力學英語，用英語書面溝通完全不感困難，但每每要用英語與外國同事作口頭交流就總感到困難重重？這是因為在學期間，學校常側重於教授比較正式的「書寫英語」，可是口語用英語和書寫英語卻偏偏有著許多「大不同」，這導致我們的口語表達、理解能力相對較弱。口語用英語常會用到的「短語動詞」（Phrasal Verbs）更是不少人眼中的「大敵」！「短語動詞」通常由動詞和副詞／介詞組合而成，常見於英語母語使用者的口語表達當中。若能把商業英語常見的短語動詞學好，並適時的用到日常口語溝通當中的話，定能讓你說的英文更地道、更生動！今期，筆者整理出12個商業英語常見的短語動詞，並附上例句供你學習和參考。不想開會時聽不懂同事說的話？想說得一口更地道的英語？還不趕緊看下去？
(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )
1. Wind up 結束
Example:
I’d like to wind up the meeting by 12 p.m.
我想在下午12點之前結束會議。
2. Take over 接任；接管
Example:
Jason took over as senior manager two weeks ago.
Jason兩周前接任了高級經理一職。
3. Take on 承擔
Example 1:
I was asked to take on more responsibilities at the office.
我在公司被要求要承擔更多責任。
Example 2:
She is going to take on some responsibilities at work.
她將承擔工作上的一些責任。
4. Figure out 弄清楚；解決；弄明白
(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )
Example 1:
Our objective for today is to figure out a solution for this supplier crisis we’re going through.
我們今天的目標是為我們正在經歷的供應商危機找到解決方案。
Example 2:
I cannot figure out why he quit his job.
我不知道他為甚麼辭職。
5. Expand into 擴展、拓展
Example:
In the long term, I hope to expand into the English language market.
長遠來說，我希望能拓展英語市場。
6. Bring about 導致、引起、造成
Example:
This scandal brought about a change of the organization of our company.
這次的醜聞導致我們公司組織架構上的變動。
7. Shake up 進行調整
Example:
When you feel like you've outgrown your role with no signs of moving forward, it may be the time to shake things up a little.
如果你覺得自己的職務好像不再有挑戰性，也沒有進步的跡象，該是稍微做出改變的時候了。
8. Come online 開始工作、上線
Example:
Our new service is going to come online at the end of this month.
我們的新服務將在這月底上線。
9. Step aside 讓位、退出
(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )
Example:
Pressure will grow for him to step aside.
他將承受日益增加的下台壓力。
10. Measure up 符合、達到要求
Example:
Last month’s intake just didn’t measure up.
上個月納入的人數沒有達到預期的要求。
11. Step up 採取行動
Example:
Our new CEO really stepped up on this project! That’s great!
太好了，新的CEO真的在這project上採取行動了！
12. Step down 下台、讓位
Example:
Following multiple serious mistakes, the government official stepped down.
隨著多次嚴重的錯誤後，政府官員下台了。
etnet財經‧生活app，一app在手，天下暢遊！► 立即下載