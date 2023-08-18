加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

以筆者的經驗而言，英文根基愈好的人士，愈會追求更高、更好的層次，精益求精，希望保持競爭力。那麼，我們如何讓自己的英文程度能更上一層樓呢？一些在正規商業英語教科書內找不到的慣用語，如成語（idiom)、諺語（proverb）等，很可能就是你想要去探索的領域了。「人多好辦事」、「打鐵趁熱」英文怎麼說？試試看運用這7句職場諺語，讓你說話更地道：

1. Always put your best foot forward

全力以赴

英文很多跟foot 相關片語，put your best foot forward照字面看是「把最好的腳放前面」，真正意思是"給人留一個好印象"，類似做到呈現最好的感覺。

例句：

Better get a haircut before you go to that job interview tomorrow. You want to put your best foot forward because there are many other people after the same job.

你明天去那個公司面試前最好去理一下髮．以給他們一個好印象，因為還有很多人都在爭奪這份工作。

2. Many hands make light work

人多好辦事

這句諺語直譯是「許多隻手讓工作變得輕鬆」，意思是一件工作若可以分成好幾份、讓好幾個人一起完成，那麼再艱鉅的工作都會變得簡單。

例句：

No trouble at all. I'm happy to lend a hand. Many hands make light work you know.

一點也不麻煩，我很樂意幫忙的，正所謂人多好辦事嘛。

3. Make hay while the sun shines

勿失良機；打鐵趁熱

這句諺語直譯是「趁有陽光照耀時曬乾草」，意思是勸人do something while the situation or conditions are right，也就是說一個人應該「善用時間及機會，做必須要做的事情」。

例句：

While some developers are refraining from project launches, there are others who are trying to make hay while the sun shines.

雖然一些開發商拒絕啟動項目，但也有一些開發商試圖把握時機。

4. Don’t bite off more than you can chew

不要不自量力

如果說你 bite off more than you can chew, 意思就是你不自量力，承擔超過自己所能勝任的事情。

例句：

I have bitten off more than I can chew by taking on this extra work – I don't think I'll get it finished on time.

承擔這項額外的工作讓我吃不消——我認為我無法按時完成它。

5. No cross, no crown

吃得苦中苦，方為人上人

如果照字面上解釋應該為: 耶穌為眾人背十字架，所以成為眾人的王，意思就是「不經歷風雨，怎麼見彩虹」

6. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

不要沒事找事

意思是說「如果沒壞，就別修了」。有時候，人們嘗試改進某種情況某樣東西，然而卻沒有把它改好，而是把原來好好的地方都弄壞了。如果有人提議或者改變任何你已經很滿意的東西，你就可以勸他說：“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”。這樣可以表示你認為沒有必要去改進，而且你擔心事情可能會搞砸。

7. No living man all things can

沒有人是萬能的

例句：

It’s okay to make mistakes. No living man all things can.

犯錯也沒關係，沒有人是萬能的。







