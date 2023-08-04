加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

美國心理學家Paul Ekman指出，人類的基本情緒共有七種，包括憤怒、厭惡、恐懼、愉快、悲傷、羞恥和驚訝。這些情緒在大腦中是與生俱來的。情緒不好需要適當的發洩時，希望可以優雅地表達情緒？筆者今天就來跟大家分享12句優雅地罵人的金句，教你如何發洩壓力又可以輕易反擊。（就算不想罵人也要知道別人說甚麼呀～不過，罵人還是不好的事情，切記留意場合！）



（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

1. Put up or shut up.

要麼去做，要麼閉嘴。



（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

這個從字面就很好理解，意思是「要麼去做，要麼閉嘴」，這個表達可謂言簡意賅。

例句：

You keep saying you are able to close the deal. Well, put up or shut up.

你一直說你能夠完成交易。好吧，你採取行動吧，否則就閉嘴。

2. Words fail me.

我無言了。

例句：

When he told me he had crashed my car, words failed me.

當他告訴我他撞壞了我的車時，我生氣得說不出話來。

3. Don't feel bad. A lot of people have no talent!

別難過。很多人都沒有才能啊！

4. Don’t flatter yourself.

你太看得起自己了。

5. Keep talking. Maybe someday you'll say something intelligent!

多說話吧，或許有一天你就會講出有深度的東西了！



（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

6. As an outsider, what do you think of the human race?

身為一個局外人，你認為人類怎麼樣？

（第一次聽的時候可能會一臉問號，但這句話就是在暗寸對方不是人，可能來自外星。）

7. Brains are awesome. I wish everybody had one.

大腦是個好東西，希望大家都有一個。

8. Hey! wise up!

你聰明點好嗎！

9. From the moment I first saw you, I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life avoiding you.

從我遇見你的那刻起，我就知道我這輩子都想要避開你。

10. I can't seem to remember your name, and please don't help me!

我好像想不起你的名字，但拜託不要讓我想起來！

11. She/He is living proof that a person can live without a brain.

人沒有腦還是可以活下去的，他/她就是個活生生的例子。

12. If you have a brain, try to use it!

如果你有腦的話，試著用用它吧！







