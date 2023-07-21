加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

你知道“more or less”，“by and large”，“ups and downs”等等的“binomial pairs（兩字組合的英文片語）”嗎？沒聽過嗎？那”Pros and cons（利與弊）”也一定聽過了吧？這類片語叫作“Binomial pairs”，是英語母語者經常會到使用的字詞。如果想和外籍同事溝通無障礙的話，精通“Binomial pairs”是必需的。



(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

“Binomial pairs”主要由兩個英文字加一個連接詞（如：”and”, “or”）搭配而成的英文片語，而其中的字序通常是固定的。例如，我們不能說”cons and pros”，只能說”pros and cons”。那麼，你可能會問：「Binomial pairs有甚麼用？為甚麼要學習這些英文片語？」。

以下就是學習Binomial Pairs的好處：



1. 溝通無障：讓你說英語更地道流行，能和外籍交流更自然。

2. 言簡意賅：只需要用三個字就可以精簡地表達意思，作用有點像使用成語一樣。

3. 避免贅詞：掌握更多詞彙有助口語表達，避免用字重複。

既然掌握Binomial Pairs的好處有這麼多，你還不趕快學習起來？本周，筆者為大家預備了5大常見的binomial pairs：

Hustle and bustle 熙來攘往的、喧囂的



(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

hustle的意思是「喧鬧」、「忙碌」，而bustle當verb時有「匆忙」之意，或當noun表示「熱鬧的活動」。hustle and bustle就是用來形容城市裡的喧囂、很熱鬧的樣子。

例句：

David quit his job and went back to his hometown to teach because he’s done with the hustle and bustle of the city.

David辭掉工作，回到他的家鄉教書，因為他受夠了城市中的紛紛擾擾。

Dribs and drabs 一點一滴地

例句：

He started earning money in dribs and drabs but now he is a successful businessman.

他開始靠點點滴滴賺錢，但現在他是一個成功的商人了。

例句二：

A: Have you ever heard anything about the incident?

你聽說過有關該事件的任何消息嗎？

B: Just some dribs and drabs, but nothing substantial.

只是一些點點滴滴，但沒有甚麼實質內容。

Movers and shakers 有權勢的人



(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

Movers and shakers這個binomial pair是英國詩人亞瑟‧奧肖內西 (Arthur O’Shaughnessy) 1873 年在他的詩作《頌歌》(Ode) 中所創造的，意為「有權勢的人」。

例句：

The conference is going to be full of movers and shakers of the industry.

此次會議將雲集行業內的重量級人物。

Flotsam and jetsam 沒有價值的物品；不受重視的人

flotsam 和 jetsam 同義，都是指海上或沙灘上的「碎木、漂流物或零碎雜物」，flotsam and jetsam 連起來可引申為「不受重視的人」或「無價值的物品」。另外，形容一天中的「雜事」也可以用 flotsam and jetsam (of the day)。

例句：

There is nothing real in what he says; it's all flotsam and jetsam.

他所說的話都毫不真實，全是廢話。

Brick-and-mortar 實體的店舖



(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

brick 是「磚頭」 ，mortar 是「砂漿」，也就是砌磚頭時抹在磚的縫隙處的泥狀物 ，而brick-and-mortar連起來指的就是實體的店舖，而非online shops.

例句：

They just opened a brick-and-mortar store in addition to their successful online business.

(除了經營成功的網路生意，他們也剛開了一家實體店面。)













