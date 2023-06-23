加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

每次希望請同事幫忙的時候，都覺得難以開口？好不容易找對了時機，說了一句「Can you help me?」，然後覺得這個表達方式好像不夠禮貌不夠得體？本周，筆者會同大家分享8句請求別人協助的表達方式，以後有求於人的時候就不用再徬徨了！

1.Could you please do me a small favor? 請問可以幫我一個小忙嗎？

例句：

Could you please do me a small favor and help me contact Miss. Chiu?

請問你能幫我聯繫趙小姐嗎？

2.Could you please help me out? 請問你可以幫幫我嗎？

例句：

Excuse me. Could you please help me out? I’m running out of time to deliver this parcel but it’s very urgent.

不好意思，我沒時間送這件快遞了，但這真的很緊急，請問你可以幫幫我嗎？

3.Could I bug you for a second? 請問我可以打擾你一會兒嗎？

例句：

Could I bug you for a second? I would like to ask some questions about this proposal.

請問我可以打擾你一會兒嗎？我有一些關於這個計劃書的問題想請教一下你。

4.Could you possibly…? 請問你可否…？

例句一：

Could you possibly close that window?

請問你可否把窗戶關上？

例句二：

Could you possibly share this document with us so that we can proofread it together?

請問你能否與我們分享這份文件，以便我們一起校對？

5.Could you give me a few pointers? 請問你可以指點一下我嗎？

例句：

I’m really stuck. Could you give a few pointers on how to write an academic essay?

我確實給難住了，您能否指導我如何撰寫學術論文？

6.Would you mind if I pick your brain? 方便請教您的想法嗎？

例句：

Seeing as you have been so helpful with this particular detail, would you mind if I pick your brain on the other original question I had?

鑑於您對這細節如此了解，方便請教您對於我提出的另一個原始問題的想法嗎嗎？

7.I could really use a hand 我需要你的幫助

例句：

I’m finding the proposals too difficult to handle. I could really use a hand if you’re have time later.

我發現處理這些計劃書很困難，如果你等一下有時間的話，我需要你的幫助。

8.Could I trouble you to…? 可以麻煩你…？

例句：

Could I trouble you to double-check the information?

能麻煩您再核對一下信息嗎？







