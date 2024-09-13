搵人幫手只識講 'Can you help me' ？即學20句表達更有禮得體

加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

在現代職場中，溝通技巧是成功的關鍵之一。無論是與同事、上司還是客戶交流，懂得如何禮貌地請求幫助都是一項重要的技能。這不僅能夠促進團隊合作，還能提升個人的專業形象和工作效率。然而，許多人在需要幫助時，除了一句Can you help me外，往往不知道如何以適當的方式表達自己的需求，從而可能導致誤解或尷尬。



(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

本篇文章旨在幫助大家掌握在正式商務場合中禮貌地請求幫助的方法。筆者為大家預備了20種不同的表達方式。這些表達方式不僅適用於日常工作中的各種情境，還能幫助你在職場中建立更好的合作關係和信任。

二十種禮貌請求幫助的表達方式

1. Could you assist me with this? 你能協助我一下嗎？

2. Would you be able to help me out? 你能幫我一下嗎？

3. I would appreciate your assistance with this matter. 如果你能幫我一下的話，我會很感激。

4. May I request your help with this? 我可以請求你的幫助嗎？

5. Could I trouble you for some assistance? 可以麻煩你幫個忙嗎？

6. Would you mind lending me a hand? 你介意幫我一把嗎？

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

7. I would be grateful if you could help me. 如能幫忙，我將不勝感激。

8. Could you spare a moment to help me? 你能抽空幫我一下嗎？

9. I need your expertise on this matter. 我需要你的專業意見。

10. Would it be possible for you to assist me? 你能幫幫我嗎？

11. Could you provide some guidance on this? 你可以給我一些指導嗎？

12. Would you be able to offer your support? 你方便幫個忙嗎？

13. I would be thankful for your help. 如能幫忙，我將不勝感激。

14. Could you help me navigate this issue? 你能幫我解決這個問題嗎？

15. Would you be willing to assist me? 你願意幫助我嗎？

16. I would appreciate your input on this. 我會感激你對這件事的意見。

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

17. Could you lend your expertise to this matter? 你能在這件事上提供你的專業意見嗎？

18. Would you mind helping me with this task? 你介意幫我完成這個任務嗎？

19. I would be grateful for your assistance. 如能幫忙，我將不勝感激。

20. Could you offer your assistance with this? 你能提供你的幫助嗎？

在商務場合中，禮貌地請求幫助不僅能夠促進良好的工作氛圍，也能提升個人的專業形象，希望這20個表達方式能夠幫助你在工作中更自信地請求幫助，並與同事建立更好的合作關係。







