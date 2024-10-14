職場英語 │ 第一日返工想邀請同事一齊食lunch？即學約食晏英文表達15句，助你盡快融入新工作環境！

加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

在新公司的第一天總是讓人既興奮又緊張。想要快速融入新環境，可以邀請同事一起吃午餐，簡單介紹自己、聊聊生活和興趣，這樣不僅能打破僵局，還能讓你更快地了解同事和公司的文化。通過共進午餐，你可以了解同事的興趣愛好，分享彼此的經驗和見解，這不僅有助於增進彼此的了解，還能促進團隊合作和提高工作效率。以下是一些實用的英語表達方式，幫助你在第一個工作天順利邀請同事一起·lunch：

( Credit：https://stock.adobe.com )

1. Would you like to join me for lunch today？

你今天想和我一起吃午餐嗎？

2. How about grabbing lunch together？

一起去吃午餐怎麼樣？

3. Would you be interested in having lunch with me？

你有興趣和我一起吃午餐嗎？

4. Do you have any plans for lunch? Would you like to join me？

你午餐有甚麼計劃嗎？要不要和我一起吃？

5. I was thinking of going out for lunch. Would you like to come along？

我在想出去吃午餐。你想一起去嗎？

(Credit：https://stock.adobe.com)

6. Let’s have lunch together today.

今天一起吃午餐吧。

7. Would you like to grab a bite to eat with me？

你想和我一起去吃點東西嗎？

8. How about we go for lunch together？

我們一起去吃午餐怎麼樣？

9. I’d love to get to know you better over lunch. Are you free？

我很想在午餐時更了解你。你有空嗎？

10. Shall we have lunch together today？

我們今天一起吃午餐吧？

11. I’m new here and would love to join you for lunch.

我是新來的，很想和你一起吃午餐。

12. Do you want to go out for lunch with me？

你想和我一起出去吃午餐嗎？

(Credit：https://stock.adobe.com)

13. I was planning to have lunch at [restaurant／cafeteria]. Would you like to join me？

我打算在[餐廳／食堂]吃午餐。你想和我一起嗎？

14. Would you like to take a lunch break together？

你想一起休息吃午餐嗎？

15. How about we try that new place for lunch？

我們去試試那家新開的餐廳吃午餐怎麼樣？

希望以上的表達方式能夠幫助你自信地邀請同事，讓你的第一個工作天更加順利和愉快。記住，友善和真誠是建立良好關係的關鍵。祝你在新工作中一切順利！







