在工作崗位上，我們每天都需要和不同的人交流，對內的對象可能是上司、同事，對外的對象可能是客戶、合作夥伴，不論對象是誰，當對方道出一番說話後，我們理應禮貌地作出適當的回應，這樣「有來有往」，才可維持一段流暢的對話。用中文和他人對話時，我們經常以一句「原來如此！」作為回應，那麼當我們用英文和對方交談時，如果想要說「原來如此！」的話又該怎麼表達呢？除了 “Oh, I see.” 之外你還會其他表達方式嗎？在整個對話過程中，如果你只會「獨沽一味」以“Oh, I see.” 回應他人的話，就算你不覺得難堪，對方也難免會感到尷尬吧？那麼，在英文表達當中，「原來如此！」還有那些說法呢？本周，筆者就為大家準備了四大例子供大家參考，方便大家記錄下來「旁身」，於日後和別人交談時可派上用場。

1. “（Now）I get it!”

「原來如此」／「我現在明白了」

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）

假如你想表示本來的困惑已經得以解決了，就可以說“（Now）I get it!”。

例子：

● A：Could you please explain that again? What’s this proposal about?

（請問你可以再解釋一次嗎？這份計劃書是關於甚麼的？）

● B：Well, our company plans to introduce innovative, eye-catching lines of clothing much more frequently to increase our sales. This is what we plan to design for the new season's products.

（是這樣的，公司計劃更頻繁地引入創新而搶眼的服裝系列以增加銷售量。這是我們為新一季的產品而設計的。）

● A： Oh okay, now I get it!

（哦！我現在明白了！）

2. “Ah, so that’s why!”

「喔喔，原來如此！」

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）

例子：

● A：Wow! The company’s recent advertisements are very creative and very fascinating. Has the company changed the partner advertising team recently?

（哇！公司最近的廣告設計得非常有創意且非常引人入勝！我們最近換了合作的廣告團隊嗎？）

● B： Yes, our boss recently contacted the top advertising agency in Hong Kong to help design the advertisement.

（是的，我們老闆最近與找了全港最頂級的廣告公司幫忙設計廣告。）





● A： Ah, so that’s why!

（喔喔，原來如此！）

3. “No wonder!”

「難怪」；「原來如此」

No wonder 的意思是「唔怪之得（難怪）」，這句說話亦可用來表達「原來如此」的意思。

例子：

● A：You look so tired today. Didn't you sleep last night?

（你今天看起來很累，昨晚沒有睡好嗎？）

● B： I just worked a 20-hour shift.

（我剛工作了20個小時。）

● A： No wonder!

（難怪！）

4. “That makes sense.”

「原來如此」？／「有道理」

例子：

● A： Hasn't this product just hit the shelves（上架）? Why is the price suddenly reduced?

（這件產品不是才剛剛上架嗎？為甚麼突然減價了？）

● B：This is our promotional pricing strategy. The aim of it is to generate some quick demand and spur （激發）consumer interest.

（這是我們的促銷定價策，其目的是快速製造需求，從而激發消費者的興趣。）

● A：That makes sense.

（原來如此。）

都學會了嗎？有了這四句說話旁身，以後就不怕詞窮了！







