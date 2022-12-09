職場

職場英語教室 - Zephyr Yeung

2022-12-09

英文面試技巧 │你的職業志向是甚麼？一文有齊5大方向、2大範例，唔怕被考起！



 

　　職業志向（Career Aspirations）通常是指長期的職業目標（a long-term career goal）、計劃或夢想，而不單單是短期的夢想。當面試官問你「What Are Your Career Aspirations?」時，其實對方是希望了解你對這份工作的態度，從而考察您自我規劃的能力，確定你的潛力是否符合企業的要求，進而方便日後為你制定職業生涯規劃。

 

　　要想回答好與工作規劃有關的問題，你必須預先經過一番冷靜思考，並為自己樹立一個明確的目標。你應謹慎的想清楚，若干年後，自己到底想在公司晉升到一個甚麼高度的位置。如果你連自己追求的目標都無法說得明白，僱主也當然無法確定應否聘用你吧？對於目標高的應聘者來說，這類問題尤為重要。如果你應聘的是領導類的職務，那麼公司對於你的目標就定會更抱期望。

 

　　以下，筆者將為大家提供回答「職業志向」的參考短句，另外亦準備了兩大相關的範例，教你如何專業地應對提問。

 

Part 1—職業志向（Career Aspirations）的五大方向：

 



 

●    Managerial success   管理上的成功

>> This aspiration shows that you plan on staying at the company for a long time

 

●    Executive positions　行政職位

>> Sharing your goal to be an executive shows that you are ambitious（雄心壯志） and motivated（積極進取）.

 

●    Owning a business   擁有一家企業

>> This aspiration shows drive and passion; however, you might be perceived as someone not intending to stay for long.

 

●    Becoming an expert    成為專家   

>> This aspiration is a common career aspiration in academic and scientific fields.

 

●    Earning acclaim and prestige　贏得好評和聲望

>> If you have the aspiration of earning acclaim （獲得讚譽）and a prestigious award, you have to be dedicated to your work（全心投入工作）. This quality can be very attractive to employers.

 

Part 2—跟職業志向（Career Aspirations）有關的句子：

 



 

●    I aspire to be exposed to managing a team.

我渴望接觸管理團隊。

 

●    I hope to move into a position as a/an XXX.

我希望擔任XXX一職。

 

●    I aspire to be able to gain new skill sets that are applicable to future career opportunities.

我渴望能夠獲得適用於將來職業發展機會的新技能。

 

●    I aspire to be able to be more hands on with the company’s operations.

我渴望能夠參與更多公司的營運。

 

●    I aspire to be able to obtain a stronger track record of result making.

我渴望能夠獲得更佳的業績記錄。

 

Part 3—參考範例

 



 

參考回應（一）

 

When I think of my career aspirations, I think of a timeframe maybe 8 years from now. I have more 1tactical career goals that are 4 years from now, but for aspirations, I think of 2longer-term. 3Ideally, 4I aspire to be exposed to 5a broad set of skills that help me learn how to run 6enterprise businesses. I hope to be exposed to operations, marketing, and sales more fluently. I also aim to be part of a highly collaborative environment which can develop me as a professional person.

 

　　1.    tactical career goals：策略性的職業目標

　　2.    longer-term：長期；長遠

　　3.    ideally：最理想的是……；理想地，

　　4.    I aspire to be exposed to……：我渴望接觸……

　　5.    a broad set of skills：廣泛的技能

　　6.    enterprise businesses：企業業務

 

參考回應（二）

 

7With all of the skills that I currently have in marketing and public relations, I aspire to learn more about 8product development and 9be exposed to customer interactions in a deeper way. I think this will create a highly 10sought-after type of employee that is 11in high demand. One with a wide variety of skills that can 12strategically help companies move forward. That’s the type of professional I aspire to be.

 

　　7.    With all of the skills that I currently have in XXX, ……：憑藉我目前在XXX方面的所有技能，……

　　8.    product development：產品開發

　　9.    to be exposed to XXX in a deeper way：深入了解XXX

　　10.    sought-after：熱門的；廣受歡迎的；高度青睞的

　　11.    in high demand：需求量大

　　12.    strategically：戰略性地

 

　　都學會了嗎？今天就分享到這，也祝大家應聘成功，美夢成真。

 

 

Share