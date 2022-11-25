加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

「溝通是一門藝術」是一句大家都耳熟能詳的箴言，也是一個不折不扣的真理。面對初相識的同事、客戶，你大可不必和他們成為最好的朋友，但是你至少要學會與他們好好溝通，建立良好而久遠的關係。要怎樣才可以溝通得宜？懂得「R水吹（閒聊）」其實相當重要！怎麼說？試想想，一天中有那麼長的時間要和同事或客戶相處，難道每分每秒也只談論工作嗎？事實上，我們需要更多的「寒暄」與「閒話家常」。因此，知道如何與同事和客戶閒聊實為重要。



無論你性格外向還是內向，如果你並非一個口若懸河、滔滔不絕的人，你都總會有啞口無言或不知如何開口的時候，少不免會遇上冷場（dead air）的情況。和對方四目交投，但雙方都無言以對，氣氛確實令人尷尬。不想面對冷場的時候才即興找話題閒聊？碰上dead air或有意與對方閒聊幾句時，不妨與聊聊這些話題，從而發掘對方感興趣的領域：

（1）討論最近流行的話題／事物：





（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）



e.g. “Are you a soccer fan?”

你是足球迷嗎？



e.g. “Did you watch the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador? ”

你有沒有看卡塔爾和厄瓜多爾的首場賽事？



（2）談及近況



e.g. "I went to The Mills with my family last week. What about you? Did you take a break?"

上個週末我跟家人去了南豐紗廠。你呢？有沒有休息一下？



“Do you have any plans for the coming holiday?”

你接下來的假期有甚麼計劃嗎？



（3）談及周遭環境：





（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）



e.g. “If you get a chance, you should definitely try the coffee shop over there.”

如果有機會，你一定要去那邊的咖啡店試一試。



e.g. "Look! The street is blanketed in twinkling lights."

你看，街道上布滿了閃爍的燈光。



e.g. “Some of my clients have stayed at that hotel over there. They said it was quite nice.”

我有些客戶曾住在那家酒店，他們說這酒店不錯。



（4）談及新聞：





（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）



e.g. " It is said that Hong Kong is going through a coronavirus rebound. There are over 9,000 new Covid cases today.

據說香港正在經歷疫情反彈，今天有超過9,000宗確診病例了。



（5）談及身體／健康：



e.g. "You are always energetic. Do you work out regularly?"

你總是活力充沛的，請問你是不是經常健身？



e.g. “You always look healthy with a nice skin. Have you used luxury health care products or special beauty products? What’s the secret?”

你總是看起來健康，且皮膚很好。你有否使用甚麽豪華保健產品或特別的美容產品？ 有甚麼秘訣嗎？



（6）談及興趣／工作：



e.g. "Are you learning how to roast coffee beans recently?"

你最近是不是在學習烘培咖啡豆？



e.g. "Have you been climbing mountains recently?"

你最近有去爬山嗎？



（7）談及對方的家鄉或他們的業務所在地：



e.g. “I saw your headquarters （總部）are located in Sweden. My sister lives in Stockholm.”

得悉你公司的總部位於瑞典，我姐姐住在斯德哥爾摩的。



（8）談及對方的母校：





（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）



e.g. “You went to the University of ABC as well? I went to this university, and I used to always drive over to the XYZ Plaza for the weekends.”

你以前也就讀ABC大學嗎？我也是呢，我每逢周末就會開車去XYZ廣場。



最後，記住：



切忌以官方訪問形式一問一答進行，最緊要放鬆心情，以引導式來打開話題，適當地給予對於回應空間，這就是最舒適的相處方式了。











