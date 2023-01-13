加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

在日常工作中，我們經常需要寫各種文章，如：business emails（商務信函）、行業報告（Industry reports）、市場計劃（marketing plans）、項目方案（project plans）、會議記錄（meeting minutes）等。返工除了要見客之外，是否也要定期寫工作匯報（work report）？那麽，什麽是work report ？Work report是行政公文，是匯報工作、陳述工作狀況的文件，作用是供日後制訂方針、政策、措施時參考。例如，假如你正在跟進一個project，那麼你的報告主題可以是項目進度匯報（progress report），或者項目開始前預設項目中出現的可控和不可控因素的預案，又或是項目危機處理方案等等。

第一次寫work report發現無從入手？不知道該如何用英文撰寫一份有條理的報告？以下，筆者會為大家介紹一下工作報告的各種引入句，讓你可以清楚描述報告的目的和內容。

1. This report aims to…

本報告旨在…

Example：

This report aims to discuss the reasons for the increasing importance of owning a smartphone.

本報告旨在探討擁有智能手機越來越重要的原因。

2. The purpose of this report is to …

本報告的目的是…

Example：

The purpose of this report is to examine the reasons why the latest marketing strategies fail in international markets.

本報告的目的是研究最新營銷策略在國際市場上失敗的原因。

3. The introductory part offers a brief picture of …

序言部分概略地呈現了…

Example：

The introductory part offers a brief picture of the current fitness trends in Asian cities.

序言部分概略地介紹了亞洲城市當前的健身趨勢。

4. The report is divided into ____ main sections, which aim at showing …

報告分為_個主要部分，皆以反映…為目的。

Example：

The report is divided into three main sections, which aim at showing the significant change in lifestyle of citizens during the pandemic.

報告分為三個個主要部分，皆以反映疫情期間市民在生活習慣方面的重大改變為目的。

5.. Regarding … , …

關於…，…

Example 1：

Regarding the needs of our customers, this report will provide the possible ways to ease their worries and concerns.

關於我們顧客的需要，此報告會提供可行的方案，以減輕他們的憂慮。

Example 2：

Regarding the recent complaint we received, this report will provide three solutions to address our customers' requests.

關於我們最近收到的投訴，本報告將提供三種解決方案來滿足我們客戶的要求。

6. … will be discussed in the last part of this report.

關於……的討論，會於報告的最後一部分有所提及。

Example：

The feasibility of the policy will be discussed in the last part of this report.

關於政策可行性的討論，會於報告的最後一部分有所提及。

學會了不同的句構去撰寫工作報告的引言部份後，想知道如何過渡到轉折部分承上啟下？記得留意下一期的分享啦！







