2023-01-13

返工寫Work report發現無從入手？一文學識6句工作報告適用「引入句」

　　在日常工作中，我們經常需要寫各種文章，如：business emails（商務信函）、行業報告（Industry reports）、市場計劃（marketing plans）、項目方案（project plans）、會議記錄（meeting minutes）等。返工除了要見客之外，是否也要定期寫工作匯報（work report）？那麽，什麽是work report ？Work report是行政公文，是匯報工作、陳述工作狀況的文件，作用是供日後制訂方針、政策、措施時參考。例如，假如你正在跟進一個project，那麼你的報告主題可以是項目進度匯報（progress report），或者項目開始前預設項目中出現的可控和不可控因素的預案，又或是項目危機處理方案等等。

 

　　第一次寫work report發現無從入手？不知道該如何用英文撰寫一份有條理的報告？以下，筆者會為大家介紹一下工作報告的各種引入句，讓你可以清楚描述報告的目的和內容。

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

1. This report aims to…

本報告旨在…

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

Example：

 

This report aims to discuss the reasons for the increasing importance of owning a smartphone.

本報告旨在探討擁有智能手機越來越重要的原因。

 

2. The purpose of this report is to …

本報告的目的是…

 

Example：

 

The purpose of this report is to examine the reasons why the latest marketing strategies fail in international markets.

本報告的目的是研究最新營銷策略在國際市場上失敗的原因。

 

3. The introductory part offers a brief picture of …

序言部分概略地呈現了…

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

Example：

 

The introductory part offers a brief picture of the current fitness trends in Asian cities.

序言部分概略地介紹了亞洲城市當前的健身趨勢。

 

4. The report is divided into ____ main sections, which aim at showing …

報告分為_個主要部分，皆以反映…為目的。

 

Example：

 

The report is divided into three main sections, which aim at showing the significant change in lifestyle of citizens during the pandemic.

報告分為三個個主要部分，皆以反映疫情期間市民在生活習慣方面的重大改變為目的。

 

5.. Regarding … , …

關於…，…

 

Example 1：

 

Regarding the needs of our customers, this report will provide the possible ways to ease their worries and concerns.

關於我們顧客的需要，此報告會提供可行的方案，以減輕他們的憂慮。

 

Example 2

 

Regarding the recent complaint we received, this report will provide three solutions to address our customers' requests.

關於我們最近收到的投訴，本報告將提供三種解決方案來滿足我們客戶的要求。

 

6. … will be discussed in the last part of this report.

關於……的討論，會於報告的最後一部分有所提及。

 

Example：

 

The feasibility of the policy will be discussed in the last part of this report.

關於政策可行性的討論，會於報告的最後一部分有所提及。

 

　　學會了不同的句構去撰寫工作報告的引言部份後，想知道如何過渡到轉折部分承上啟下？記得留意下一期的分享啦！

 

 

