如果你試圖描述你看到的一件東西有多棒，例如同事的presentation、公司的產品發布會，除了一句“wow” 或 “bravo”外，我們還可以說甚麼來表達驚嘆的情緒？下面9個表達方式同樣可以表示「令人驚訝的」、「嘆為觀止的」。





Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/



1. Astonishing 驚人的；令人吃驚到印象深刻

“Astonishing” 是指 “very surprising” 的意思，也就是很驚訝的意思。



例：

This is such an astonishing performance.

這真是令人嘆為觀止的表演。



2. Astounding 令人震驚的；使人驚駭的

“Astounding” 是指“very surprising”或 “very shocking”，可以用來形容令人震驚的事。



例：

The figures revealed by the report are really astounding.

這份報告透露的數字確實使人震驚。



3. Awesome 令人驚嘆的；令人驚懼的

“Awesome” 用來形容人的話，是指那個人很厲害；用來形容事情的話，是指那件事情好到令人驚嘆。





Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/



例：

It's really awesome! Words can't describe it.

真令人驚嘆到無法用言語來形容。



4. Fabulous 太好了！好極了！

“Fabulous” 的意思與 “amazing” 有點像，都是形容驚人的、難以置信的意思（在好的方面）。





Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

例：

A: You know what? Many people came to our exhibition yesterday.

你知道嗎？ 昨天有很多人來參觀我們的展覽。



B: Wow! Fabulous!



5. Fantastic 極好的

Fantastic的意思是「極好的」、「非常棒的」的意思。英文詞典的解釋是：extremely good，也就是非常好的意思。



例：

This trip is really fantastic.

這趟旅行太棒了。



6. Incredible 不可思議的；難以置信的；極好的

“Incredible”可用來形容某件事非常好，好得令人難以相信。（注：”Incredible”也可用來表達相反意思，因此，要視乎語境而論。）



例：

Your idea sounds really incredible! I like it!

你的提議真的非常好！ 我喜歡！



7. Unbelievable 令人難以置信的

Believe =「相信」，而Unbelievable 就是指令人難以置信的。



例：

It's unbelievable how many people joined our webinar.

來觀看我們這場網上研討會的人數實在令人難以置信。



8. Spectacular 壯觀的；令人驚歎的；精彩的





Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/



例：

We've had spectacular success with the new product.

我們的産品取得了驚人的成功。



9. Stunning 震撼人心的; 極漂亮的; 極迷人的

“Stunning”的意思是 “extremely beautiful /attractive”，通常用來形容某樣東西或某個人很漂亮或是極度具有吸引力。



例：

This is such a stunning speech!

這是多麼震撼人心的演講啊！











