加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

你有沒有試過為了出席一場重要的英文會議而坐立不安？在這個全球化的年代，不管是基層員工或高階主管，能夠聽懂會議英文，並流暢自然地用英文在會議上表達意見，甚至是用英語去主持一場會議，也是必備的職場技能之一。本周，筆者為大家預備了一系列英文會議中最常用的短句，就讓我們按照會議的情境，一起來學習英文會議的用語吧！









(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

一、會議開始時的開場白





(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

1. Hello, everyone. Thank you for coming today.

(大家好。 謝謝你今天出席會議。)

2. Since everyone is here, let’s get started.



(由於大家都已到齊，我們就開始吧。)

二、說明會議的具體主題或目標

1. As you can see from the agenda, we’ll be talking about…



(從議程中可以看出，我們將討論……。)

2. Our main goal today is to …



(我們今天的主要目標是……。）

3. We’ve called this meeting as ……is of a great concern.

我們召集這次會議的原因主要是⋯⋯是我們極為關注的問題。

三、詢問意見

會議通常從介紹一些背景資料開始，然後是徵求大家的意見。

1. What does everyone think about…?



(大家認為……怎樣呢？)

2. What are your thoughts about…?

(你們對……有何看法？)

3. What are your views on…?



(你們對……有何看法？)





如果你負責主持會議，並且想聽一聽某人的意見，就可以直接問對方：

4. [Name], can we get your input?([名字]，可以得聽一下你的意見嗎？)

四、發表意見





(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

1. I think / believe / feel that…



(我認為/相信/覺得……)

2. From my point of view…



(在我看來……)

3. In my experience… / I find that…



(根據我的經驗…… /我發現……)

4. I strongly believe that…



(我深信……)

5. I’m convinced that…



(我確信……)

6. It seems to me that…

(在我看來，……)

五、中斷討論/打斷某人的話





(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

假如你希望中斷討論以加以說明一件事，或者補充一下討論內容，可以禮貌地說：

1. I’m sorry. May I have a word?

(不好意思，我可以簡短說幾句話嗎？)

2. Excuse me – sorry for interrupting, but…

(對不起，抱歉打擾了，但……)

六、帶領會議回歸到正題

假如討論內容偏離了主題的話，可以說：



1. I’m afraid that’s outside the scope of this meeting.

(很抱歉，恐怕這不屬於本次會議討論的範圍。)

2. Perhaps we can save that for another meeting?



(或許我們可以留待另一次會議中再討論這話題？)

七、 宣布會議即將結束

1. It looks like we’ve covered the main items on the agenda.



(看起來我們已經討論了議程上的主要議題。)

2. If no one has anything else to add, then I think we’ll wrap this up.



(如果沒有其他人再補充意見，那麼會議將到此結束。)

3. As there’s no further question, that’s all for today. Thanks for joining.



(由於沒有更多的問題，今天的討論就到此為止了，謝謝你的參與。)

此外，如果要擬定下次會議日期，可以說：

1. Our next meeting will be on 1st April. / on the first Monday of next month.

(我們的下次開會時間將在4月1日 / 在下個月的第一個星期一 。)

最好，記得在家多加練習，咁就用英文都可以順順利利開好個會議啦！













【亞洲最矚目財經講座】陶冬看「2023年：政策轉變之年」與您分析環球市場焦點、中國宏觀經濟、香港樓市前景。► 火速報名