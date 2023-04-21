加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

不知道你有沒有遇過這樣的情況：公司product要加價，但就不知道怎樣告知客戶——不知道該從何說起，不知道如何表達，不知道如何有效利用說話技巧……這些尷尬事，要用自己母語去講都不是易事，用英語去表達的話更可謂「有口難言」。一不小心，表達不合宜的話，甚至會引發「關公災難」。到底怎樣用英語去通知客戶才大體得來又「不失霸氣」呢？其實任何人都可以輕鬆成為交際能手。想解鎖新技能，不想總是「開不了口讓他知道」？一於繼續睇落去是吧！

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

Part 1：通知價格調漲必備單字片語

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

● 價格上漲

a rise in price

an increase in price

● 價格顯著增加

significant／marked price increase

價格增加

price augmentation

● 漲慣

raise the price

mark up the price

● 顯著的調整

significant adjustment

● 些微的調整

slight／modest／minor adjustment

● 額外的調整

additional adjustment

● 使...生效

put into effect

take effect

come into effect

begin

● 有效日期

effective date

● 生產成本

production costs

● 勞務成本

labor costs

● 運輪成本

transportation costs

● 燃料成本

fuel costs

● 原物料成本

cost of raw material

Part 2：通知價格調漲一定要會的句型

句型1：「通知調漲」

"___________ necessitate a rate adjustment effective + 日期"

_________須從__月__日起作出價格調整。

Example：

The growing price of gasoline, combined with increased labor fees, necessitates[使…必需] a rate adjustment effective 1st May.

由於油價不斷上漲，加上勞務費用的增加，我們必須從五月一日起做價格調整。

句型2：「強調漲價是爲了維持產品質素」

"Despite these changes, we remain competitive in the industry for ________, ensuring _________."

儘管產品價格有變化，我們的_______在行業中仍然具有競爭力，以確保__________。

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

Example：

Despite these changes, we remain competitive in the industry for our service quality, ensuring the best possible results for our clientele.

儘管產品價格有變化，我們的服務質量在行業中仍然具有競爭力，以確保為我們的客戶提供最好的。

句型3：「強調產品優勢」

“As you know, Subj（主語）is your best source of…”

Example：

As you know, Alexandra Flower is your best source of fresh flowers.

如你所知，Alexandra Flower是鮮花的最佳來源。

句型4：「招攬訂單」

“Why not take this opportunity + to V.（動詞）？ “

Example：

Why not take this opportunity to place an order now while prices are still low？

何不趁價格遺低的時候把握機會下訂單呢？

句型5：「承諾竭盡全力繼續提供高質量的服務」

“We go to great lengths to supply our customers with _______.”

我們竭盡全力為我們的客戶提供最好和最新鮮的_______。

Example：

We go to great lengths to supply our customers with the best and freshest flowers.

我們竭盡全力為我們的客戶提供最好和最新鮮的鮮花。

Part 3：用Email通知價格調漲

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

Subject：Rate Adjustment

Dear Valued Customer,

[發出通知I am writing to inform you about recent adjustments to our prices.] In today's economy, it has become impossible to produce and ship such high-quality flowers without increased costs. [調漲原因The growing price of flower seeds, combined with increased labor fees勞務費, necessitates a rate adjustment費率調整 effective 1st May.] Despite these outside forces, we remain dedicated to 致力於 making our flowers as affordable as possible. A summary of rate changes can be found in the accompanying attachment在隨函的附件中.

We are sure you understand our commitment承諾 to quality. [強調產品優勢As you know, Alexandra Flowers is your best source of fresh flowers.] We go to great lengths（竭盡全力）to supply our customers with the best and freshest flowers.

We will be accepting orders at the normal rate until 30th April. [招攬訂單Why not take this opportunity to place an order now while prices are still low?] You won't regret it.

Regards,

Amy Houghton, Customer Service Officer

Alexandra Flowers LTD.

Part 5：更多相關例句

1. We wanted to inform you of these adjustments as soon as possible for your convenience.

為了你的方便，我們希望盡快通知你這些調整。

2. These slight adjustments were necessary to maintain the same premium quality of service that you are accustomed to.

爲了保持你一直在享受的優質服務，這些小的調整是必要的。

3. 由於油價上漲，所有東西的運費都變更貴了。

It comes from rising gasoline prices. Everything is more expensive to ship.

4. 如同你所熟知的，我們是設計師家居裝潢的領導品牌。

As you are well aware, we are the leading name in designer home furnishings.

5. As a business partner, you know that operating overheads surge over time.

作為業務合作夥伴，你知道運營費用會隨著時間的推移而上漲。

6. We appreciate your support and look forward to continuing to work with you in the future.

我們感謝你的支持，並期待在未來繼續與你合作。







