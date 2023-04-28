職場

2023-04-28

For a Limited Time Only！絞盡腦汁希望廣告更吸引？必學29個吸睛英文營銷用語！

　　負責營銷推廣的你，一定明白語言的力量！語言不但能影響人的情緒，更可以催化情感，促使人們作出實際行動。不少研究發現，某些單詞和短語有助提升轉化率和銷量，而且成效顯卓。當然，在不同的場合和情況下使用不同的短語和詞彙，效果會截然不同。至於成效如何，就取決於你是否能夠找到最恰當的單詞，讓工作表現事半功倍了！本周，筆者為大家帶來了四類吸睛營銷用語和短語，快來幫你的廣告變得更加吸引吧！

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

第一類、表示「限時優惠」

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

• _______ ends soon （即將結束

 

E.g. Our SPRING SUPER SALE ends soon!

（我們的春季特賣即將結束！）

 

• Download _______ now/today.  （立即下載XXX！）

 

E.g. Want to enjoy your videos anywhere and anytime? Download K&M now!

（想隨時隨地欣賞您的視頻嗎？ 立即下載K&M！）

 

• _______ while supplies last （送完即止）

 

E.g. The offer stands while supplies last.

（優惠持續，送完即止。）

 

• For a limited time only（優惠期有限）

 

E.g. Available for a limited time only！

（僅在優惠期有限。）

 

• Sale ends _______！（促銷將於_______結束！）

 

E.g. Special Mom’s Day Sales Ends Saturday！

（母親節特別促銷將於周六結束！）

 

• Act now before time runs out. （限時搶購，立即行動）

 

• Get it while it’s hot.（有買趁手）

 

E.g. Get it while it’s hot: 30% OFF regular priced pizzas on delivery.

（有買趁手。正價pizza外賣七折。）

 

• Last chance （最後機會）

 

E.g. 50% Off Last Chance Sale.

（最後機會，半價優惠。）

 

• The _______ sale you don’t want to miss （不要錯過）

 

E.g. The summer sale you don’t want to miss！

（你不想錯過的夏日勁減。）

 

第二類、與顧客建立關係

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

• Ever wish you could_______? （有沒有想過你可以……？）

 

E.g. Ever wish you could access medical information right from your iPhone？

（有沒有想過你可以直接透過iPhone查詢醫療信息？）

 

• Aren’t you tired of _______（您不厭倦……嗎？

 

E.g. Aren't you tired of washing dishes？

（你不厭倦洗碗嗎？）

 

• We get it.（我們理解的。）

 

E.g. You're Busy. We Get it.

（你很忙， 我們理解的。）

 

• We’ve got you. （我們找到你了！）

 

E.g. Feeling stressed? Keep Scrolling. We've Got You！

（壓力很大？ 繼續向下滑 。我們找到你了！）

 

• Improve your_______now. （立即改善......吧。

 

E.g. Improve your cooking skills now.

（立即來改善您的烹飪技能。）

 

• Discover what it’s like to_______.（來發掘一下……的感覺吧！）

 

E.g. Discover what it's like to live in a homey hotel.

（來發掘一下住在家庭旅館的感覺吧！）

 

• Experience what it’s like to_______.（來感受……體驗吧。）

 

E.g. Experience what it’s like to sing with your idol.

（來感受與偶像一起唱歌的體驗吧。）

 

• You deserve_______.（您值得……

 

E.g. You deserve a better service.

（你值得更好的服務。）

 

• You’ve earned_______.（你獲得了……）

 

E.g. You've earned a chance for a new lifestyle.

（你獲得了一個享受全新生活的機會。）

 

第三類、令顧客放心購買

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

• No questions asked（無條件／不過問）

 

E.g. We offer a no questions asked 100% money-back guarantee.

（我們提供無條件全額退款服務。）

 

• First month free（首月費用全免）

 

E.g. Get your first month free now！

（首月費用全免。）

 

• The first month is on us!（首月費用我們來付）

 

• No hidden fees （無隱藏費用）

 

E.g. L&Y  Finance – No Hidden Fees.

（L&Y金融 — 無隱藏費用。）

 

第四類、表示「0風險」

 

• Guaranteed _______（有保證的）

 

E.g. Guaranteed Freight Delivery Service.

（有保證的送貨服務。）

 

• _______ or your money back（全額奉還）

 

E.g. Satisfaction or your money back

（如不滿意，全額奉還。）

 

• You can unsubscribe at any time.  （你可以隨時取消訂閱）

 

• We won’t flood your inbox（我們不會轟炸您的收件箱）

 

E.g. We won't flood your inbox. Promise.

（我們保證不會轟炸你的收件箱。）

 

• No obligation（沒有義務）

 

E.g. No Obligation. Free Trial.

（沒有義務。 免費試用。）

 

• No purchase necessary（你毋須付出任何費用）

 

E.g. There’s no purchase necessary to enter to win the iPet2.0！

（毋須購買即有機會贏得iPet2.0！）

 

• Cancel at any time（可隨時取消）

 

E.g. You can cancel at any time without penalty.

 

 

etnet榮獲HKIRC「2022-2023年度無障礙網頁嘉許計劃」三項金獎。

