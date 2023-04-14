加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

不論是與同事或上司交談，還是與客戶溝通，我們難免會遇到突然「語塞」的時候。當自己腦袋一片空白、張開嘴卻說不出半句話來的一刻，不單自己會覺得十分難堪，對方也必然會感到相當尷尬。每每碰上不知道應說甚麼的時候，為避免dead air（冷場）的出現，我們總會迫使自己在瞬間想出對話內容，努力嘗試接話。可是，思考也需要時間吧？大部分人在思考的時候都會低喃「er…」、「um…」、「hmm…」等來拖延時間，但是不斷發出這些聲音的話，會顯得說話者不夠專業，容易令對方覺得你準備不足甚至不擅溝通。那麼，一時語塞的我們又該如何為自己爭取多點思考時間去接話呢？不想反覆的「er…」、「um…」、「hmm…」的話，可以怎樣做呢？在思考的瞬間，又該做些甚麼才可表現得更專業，更得體呢？

credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

今天，筆者會為大家分享一下native speakers如何填補對話的空白。下次要在溝通時為自己爭取思考時間時，就可以派上用場了！

1. Well……（嗯……）

credit:https://stock.adobe.com/

「Well」為最常用的^gap-filler之一。“Well”有不同的用途，例如告知對方你正在思考。

（^說話時，我們可以用一些短語來彌補思考的間隙，使表達連續連貫，這些短語叫做 “gap-fillers” 。中文口語中常會用到「嗯」、「對了」、「啊」等無意義的助語詞，來緩衝思考下一句話的時間，而英文中最常聼到的gap-filler非「Well」莫屬了。）

Example 1:

A: How’s the meeting?

（會議怎麼樣？）

B: Well, but it wasn't too bad.

（嗯，還不錯吧。）

Example 2:

A: How much do you think is acceptable?

（你認爲可接受價格為多少？）

B: Well……I guess HKD$1,000 is a good price.

（嗯……我認為港幣1,000元是一個不錯的價格。）

2. Actually，……／As a matter of fact，…… （其實……）

3. To be honest，...… （老實說……）

4. To be frank，……（坦白說……）

5. How shall I put it? （我該怎麼說呢？）

credit:https://stock.adobe.com/

Example:

A: "How's the new sales representative?"

（新的銷售代表怎麼樣？）

B: "Well, I don't think he's - how shall I put it? - ever going to be a top salesperson. But he seems nice enough."

（嗯……我不認為他…我該怎麼說呢？…我不認為他能成為一名頂級銷售員。不過，他看起來挺有善的。）

6. What I’m trying to say is……（我想要告訴你的就是……）

7. Let me put it this way （讓我這麼說好了）

Example:

Let me put it this way, we've already agreed to do this deal.

讓我這麼說好了，我們已達成這項交易。

8. That’s an interesting question. （嗯...好問題）

這情況下，「interesting」未必一定含有「有趣」的意思，而是普通一個對話的gap filler，用來給自己多點思考時間。

Example:

A: Are you going to propose this plan in tomorrow's conference?

（你打算在明天的會議上提出這項計劃嗎？）

B: That’s an interesting question. I’ll think about that.

（嗯...好問題，我會想想的。）

9. I’ve never really thought about it, but I guess...... （我暫時還沒有真正考慮過，但是我猜......）

Example:

A: What are you going to do after completing this MBA programme?

（完成此工商管理碩士課程後，你有甚麼打算？）

B: Oh, I’ve never really thought about it, but I guess I’ll work at an international firm.

（噢，我暫時還沒有真正考慮過，但是我猜我會在一家國際公司工作吧。）





10. Let me think.／Let me think about it. （讓我想想。）

credit:https://stock.adobe.com/

Example:

A: What do you want to have for lunch?

（你午餐打算吃什麽？）

B: Let me think… How about sushi?

（讓我想想……吃壽司好嗎？）

11. Give me one second. （稍等一下）

Example:

A: Which subscription package do you prefer?

（你比較喜歡哪個訂閱套餐？）

B: Give me one second. Let me compare them quickly now.

（稍等一下，我現在快速比較一下。）

12. I guess...... （我猜......）

Example:

A: Why hasn't the meeting started yet?

（為什麼會議還沒開始？）

B: I guess it's because the host is still in another meeting.

（我想是因為主持人還在開會。）







