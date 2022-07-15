疫情下航班停飛！如何取消機票、要求退款？教你書寫Email索取賠償！（附大量實用例句）

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）

在疫情仍然肆虐之下，偶爾還會有航班受各種因素影響而停航，有時候亦因而被迫退票。遇到這些情況，會否雪上加霜，令本身已「心很累」的你感到更加徬徨無助呢？想取消機票的話，該怎麼辦？被迫取消機票的又該如何索償？

本周，筆者會分享航班停飛所帶來的問題及有關賠償的英語說法，另外，亦會為大家介紹一些有用的關鍵詞並談談在被迫取消機票的情況下該如何書寫一封索取賠償的E-mail。

Part 1：相關詞語及短語

• arrange （v.） 安排

• be／get bumped off a flight / be bumped from a flight （phr.） 被要求讓出機位

• book （v.） 預訂

• booking reference（phr.） 預訂參考編號

• cancel （v.） 取消

• cannot go according to plan （phr.） 未能按計劃出發

• claim on your travel insurance for other losses （phr.） 申請旅遊險索賠其他損失

• claim （v.） 要求賠償

• compensation （n.） 賠償

• connecting flight （phr.） 轉機的航班

• depart （v.） 起飛

• evidence （n.） 證據

• flight （n.） 航班

• frequent flyer （phr.） 常飛行的會員

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）

• full refund （phr.） 全額退費

• loyal customer （phr.） 忠誠客戶

• non-refundable （adj.） 不可退費的

• non-stop flight （phr.） 直航

• partial refund （phr.） 部份退費

• rebook （v.） 重新預訂

• receipt （n.） 收據

• reimburse （v.） 補貼

• replacement （n.） 替代

• stranded passengers （phr.） 滯留的旅客

• takeoff time（phr.）起飛時間

• travel insurance （n.） 旅遊險

• travel voucher （phr.） 旅遊券

• unused （adj.） 沒使用的

Part 2：相關例句

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）

1. I am writing to inform you that we have booked tickets from Hong Kong to Spain through your travel agency, but due to the current public health situation, we have no choice but to cancel our tour.

謹通知你，我們較早前通過你的旅行社預訂了從香港到西班牙的機票，但由於當前的公共衛生狀況，我們別無選擇，只能取消行程。

2. The flight was supposed to depart from The Hong Kong International Airport at 3pm on 16 July, but was cancelled.

該航班原定於7月16日下午3點從香港國際機場起飛，但已被取消了。

3. I am writing to you regarding flight FZ1212. The booking reference for this flight is ZY20220506.

本人欲查詢有關於FZ1212航班的資訊，其預訂參考編號為ZY20220506。

4. Can I get a refund for an unused air ticket?

沒有使用的機票可以退費嗎？

5. I know that you have a policy of refunding payment in case of canceling the tickets at least 48 hours prior to the takeoff time.

我知道你們公司有退票政策，在起飛時間前至少48小時，乘客有權取消機票。

6. The passengers in my party were Chiu Kit Lun, Chiu Wan Sin, and Chiu Tao Tao.

同行乘客名字為〇〇〇、〇〇〇、及〇〇〇。

7. Is the ticket I bought refundable?

我購買的機票可退費嗎？

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）

8. Will the airline pay for our accommodations since flight delay was not our fault?

班機延誤並非我們的錯，所以航空公司會幫我們付住宿的費用嗎？

9. Can you cover the cost of a hotel room?

你們可以付酒店房間的費用嗎？

10. The company should fully reimburse the travelers their air ticket fares and other boarding expenses resulting from this incident.

公司應全額補貼旅客機票費用，與其他因此事件導致的住宿花費。

11. I am writing this email to inform you that I have purchased two flight tickets of first class／economic for a flight of your airline going to Helsinki on 1st August, and I would like to cancel my flight.

是次來信是為了通知你，我購買了兩張頭等艙／經濟艙機票，是你的航空公司8月1日飛往赫爾辛基的航班。由於當前的公共衛生狀況，我想取消我的預定。

12. Unfortunately, due to the ailment of my son/daughter, I cannot go according to plan.

不幸的是，由於我的兒子/女兒的病，我不能按計劃去。

13. Keeping this in view, I request you to cancel my tickets and refund my payment.

考慮到這一點，本人要求你取消機票並退還款項。

14. As per your policy, there are no cancellation charges if I cancel one month prior to the booking date, so I kindly ask you to refund my deposit in full.

根據您你的政策，如果我在預訂日期前一個月取消預訂，則沒有取消費用，因此，請你全額退款。

15. I am a frequent traveler and a loyal customer, and this favor will increase my loyalty to a great extent.

本人頻於出遊，乃貴公司的忠誠客戶。貴 公司此欣惠將大大提高本人對貴公司的忠誠度。

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）

16. I sincerely hope that you can cancel our reservation and pay back the amount.

我衷心希望你能取消我們的預訂並退還這筆款項。

17. I am again sorry for the inconvenience. I shall be really thankful for this favor of yours.

為你造成不便，我再次感到抱歉，感謝你的安排。

18. I look forward to hearing from you and would welcome a response within 14 days.

盼望你能在14天內回覆。

19. I appreciate a response from you acknowledging and confirming my request.

盼望能收到你的回覆以確認我的要求。

20. As I am not familiar with the cancellation process, please advise me if I need to fill out any form or if there are some other formalities to be undertaken.

由於我不熟悉取消流程，因此，如果我需要填寫任何表格或有其他手續需要辦理，煩請告知。

21. Additionally, I enclosed a copy of the booking confirmation that you sent me earlier.

此外，我附上了你先前寄給我的預訂確認信的副本。