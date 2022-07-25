如何大體不失霸氣通知客戶產品加價？一文學識各種漲價原因及表達技巧

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

不知道你有沒有遇過這樣的情況：公司的products要加價，但就不知道該怎樣告知客戶——不知道該從何說起、不知道如何表達、不知道如何有效利用說話技巧……這些尷尬事，要用自己母語來説都不是易事，用英語去表達的話更可謂「有口難言」。一不小心，表達不合宜的話，分分鐘會引發「關公災難」。

考考你：各種「漲價原因」如生產成本、運輸成本、燃料成本、原材料成本的英文是甚麽？另，到底怎樣用英語去通知客戶產品即將加價才大體得來又不失霸氣呢？其實任何人都可以輕鬆成為交際能手的。想解鎖新技能，不想總是「開不了口讓他知道」？快快bookmark這篇文章以備不時之需吧！

Part 1：通知價格調漲必備單字片語

● 價格上漲

A rise （n.） in price

An increase （n.） in price

● 價格增加

Price augmentation （n. phr）

● 漲慣

Raise the price （v. phr）

Mark up the price （v. phr）

● 顯著的調整

Significant（adj.） adjustment（n.）

● 些微的調整

Slight／modest／minor （adj.） adjustment （n.）

● 額外的調整

Additional （adj.） adjustment （n.）

● 使...生效

Put … into effect

… take effect

… come into effect

（e.g. All increases will come into effect on 23rd July 2022.）

● 生效日期

Effective date

● 生產成本

Production costs

● 勞務成本

Labor／labour costs

● 運輸成本

Transportation costs

● 燃料成本

Fuel costs

● 原材料成本

Cost of raw material

Part 2：通知漲價一定要會的句型

句型1：「強調產品優勢」

"As you know, [公司名稱] is your best source of [產品名稱]."

如你所知，______提供最佳的______。

例句：

As you know, Firenze Flowers is your best source of fresh flowers.

如你所知，Firenze Flowers提供最佳的鮮花。

句型2：「發出漲價通知」

"We regret to inform you that due to [漲價原因], we are no longer able to provide [產品] at the same low prices."

我們很遺憾要通知你，因為_______，我們無法再以同樣的低價來提供_______。

例句：

We regret to inform you that due to the rising cost of raw materials, we are no longer[不再] able to provide our fresh flowers at the same low prices.

我們很遺憾要通知你，因為原材料成本上漲的關係，我們無法再以同樣的低價來提供鮮花。

句型3：「價格調漲原因」

" The growing price of ________ necessitates a rate adjustment effective + [日期]."

由於______價不斷上漲，我們必須從__月__日起作出價格調整。

例句：

The growing price of gasoline, combined with increased labor fees, necessitates

（使必需…） a rate adjustment effective July 30.

由於油價不斷上漲，加上勞務費用的增加，我們必須從七月三十日起作出價格調整。

句型4：「招攬訂單」

"Why not take this opportunity + to ________? "

何不趁價格遺低的時候把握機會______呢？

例句：

Why not take this opportunity to place an order now while prices are still low?

何不趁價格遺低的時候把握機會下訂單呢？

Part 3：用Email通知價格調漲

Subject：Rate Adjustment

Dear Valued Customer,

[發出通知We regret to inform you that due to rising costs, we are no longer able to provide our fresh flowers at the same low prices.] In today's economy, it has become impossible to produce and ship such high-quality flowers without increased costs. [調漲原因The growing price of flower seeds, combined with increased transportation costs, necessitates a rate adjustment effective 1st August.] Despite these outside forces, we remain dedicated to （致力於） making our flowers as affordable as possible. A summary of rate changes can be found in the accompanying attachment（在隨函的附件中）.

We are sure you understand our commitment（承諾） to quality. [強調產品優勢As you know, Firenze Flowers is your best source of fresh flowers.] We go to great lengths（竭盡全力） to supply our customers with the best and freshest flowers.

We will be accepting orders at the normal rate until 31st July. [招攬訂單Why not take this opportunity to place an order now while prices are still low?] You won't regret it.

Regards,

Zephyr

Customer Service Officer

Firenze Flowers LTD.