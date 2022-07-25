  • 報價
職場
職場英語教室
小薯茶水間玄來更精彩行政人員有種生活風水蔣知識命運占星台我做Marketing辦公室政治形象UP！廣告背後Pris形象教室銷售達人飛凡年輕夢好書看多點HR唔易做
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

25/07/2022

如何大體不失霸氣通知客戶產品加價？一文學識各種漲價原因及表達技巧

  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

　　不知道你有沒有遇過這樣的情況：公司的products要加價，但就不知道該怎樣告知客戶——不知道該從何說起、不知道如何表達、不知道如何有效利用說話技巧……這些尷尬事，要用自己母語來説都不是易事，用英語去表達的話更可謂「有口難言」。一不小心，表達不合宜的話，分分鐘會引發「關公災難」。

 

　　考考你：各種「漲價原因」如生產成本、運輸成本、燃料成本、原材料成本的英文是甚麽？另，到底怎樣用英語去通知客戶產品即將加價才大體得來又不失霸氣呢？其實任何人都可以輕鬆成為交際能手的。想解鎖新技能，不想總是「開不了口讓他知道」？快快bookmark這篇文章以備不時之需吧！

 

Part 1：通知價格調漲必備單字片語

 

●    價格上漲

A rise （n.） in price

An increase （n.） in price

 

●    價格增加

Price augmentation （n. phr）

 

●    漲慣

Raise the price （v. phr）

Mark up the price （v. phr）

 

●    顯著的調整

Significant（adj.） adjustment（n.）

 

●    些微的調整

Slight／modest／minor （adj.） adjustment （n.）

 

●    額外的調整

Additional （adj.） adjustment （n.）

 

●    使...生效

Put … into effect

… take effect

… come into effect

（e.g. All increases will come into effect on 23rd July 2022.）

 

●    生效日期

Effective date

 

●    生產成本

Production costs

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

●    勞務成本

Labor／labour costs

 

●    運輸成本

Transportation costs

 

●    燃料成本

Fuel costs

 

●    原材料成本

Cost of raw material

 

Part 2：通知漲價一定要會的句型

 

句型1：「強調產品優勢」

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

"As you know, [公司名稱] is your best source of [產品名稱]."

如你所知，______提供最佳的______。

 

例句：

As you know, Firenze Flowers is your best source of fresh flowers.

如你所知，Firenze Flowers提供最佳的鮮花。

 

句型2：「發出漲價通知」

 

"We regret to inform you that due to [漲價原因], we are no longer able to provide [產品] at the same low prices."

我們很遺憾要通知你，因為_______，我們無法再以同樣的低價來提供_______。

 

例句：

We regret to inform you that due to the rising cost of raw materials, we are no longer[不再] able to provide our fresh flowers at the same low prices.

我們很遺憾要通知你，因為原材料成本上漲的關係，我們無法再以同樣的低價來提供鮮花。

 

句型3：「價格調漲原因」

 

" The growing price of ________  necessitates a rate adjustment effective + [日期]."

由於______價不斷上漲，我們必須從__月__日起作出價格調整。

 

例句：

The growing price of gasoline, combined with increased labor fees, necessitates
（使必需…） a rate adjustment effective July 30.

由於油價不斷上漲，加上勞務費用的增加，我們必須從七月三十日起作出價格調整。

 

句型4：「招攬訂單」

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

"Why not take this opportunity + to ________? "

何不趁價格遺低的時候把握機會______呢？

 

例句：

Why not take this opportunity to place an order now while prices are still low?

何不趁價格遺低的時候把握機會下訂單呢？

 

Part 3：用Email通知價格調漲

 

Subject：Rate Adjustment

 

Dear Valued Customer,

 

[發出通知We regret to inform you that due to rising costs, we are no longer able to provide our fresh flowers at the same low prices.] In today's economy, it has become impossible to produce and ship such high-quality flowers without increased costs. [調漲原因The growing price of flower seeds, combined with increased transportation costs, necessitates a rate adjustment effective 1st August.] Despite these outside forces, we remain dedicated to （致力於） making our flowers as affordable as possible. A summary of rate changes can be found in the accompanying attachment（在隨函的附件中）.

 

We are sure you understand our commitment（承諾） to quality. [強調產品優勢As you know, Firenze Flowers is your best source of fresh flowers.] We go to great lengths（竭盡全力） to supply our customers with the best and freshest flowers.

 

We will be accepting orders at the normal rate until 31st July. [招攬訂單Why not take this opportunity to place an order now while prices are still low?] You won't regret it.

 

Regards,

Zephyr

Customer Service Officer

Firenze Flowers LTD.

 

 

