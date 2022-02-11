排隊檢測搞到遲到？除了Sorry, I’m late仲可點講？教你以英文解除遲到尷尬局面！



(Credit: https://image.shutterstock.com/image-vector/people-stand-queue-full-length-260nw-1718731357.jpg)



你覺得你算是一個有時間觀念的人嗎？那麼，在職場上你又自問是一個守時的人嗎？就算你自覺是個守時的人，可正所謂「人算不如天算」，無論你怎麼「千算萬算」，都總會有失手的一次吧？如果真的因自身或各種外在的因素影響而不慎遲到了，除了說一句“Sorry, I’m late.”表示歉意以外，還可以說甚麼以緩和這個尷尬的局面呢？當然，你可以誠懇的解釋一下遲到的原因，可是要用英文句體的解釋又是另一個考驗了吧？

因「排隊檢測」以致遲到該怎麼說？家裏出現緊急情況又怎麼表達？本周，我們一起學一下遲到後如何用英文解釋吧！



● I’m terribly/ truly/ really sorry for not being on time.

真的很抱歉我遲到了。



● Sorry! Something came up. I’m not going to make our 9 a.m. meeting. 不好意思，臨時有其他事情，我沒辦法趕上九點的會議了。



● I’m behind schedule.

我落後於原定計劃了。



● I’ll be there in 10 minutes.

我會在10分鐘內到達。



● I’m on my way. I’ll be there in 15 minutes.

我已在路上了。我會在15分鐘內到達。



● I’m sorry for keeping you waiting.

很抱歉讓你久等了。



● Please forgive me for keeping you waiting.

請原諒我讓你空等了。



● I deeply apologize for not being on time.

我為遲到鄭重地道歉。



● Please accept my sincere apology for being late.

請接受我對遲到真誠的歉意。



● I’m sorry, but I’m going to be late.

抱歉，我會晚一點到。



● I’m running 5 minutes late.

我會遲五分鐘。





希望更改時間的話可以說：

(Credit: https://www.bizjournals.com/)



“Would it be possible to …… ?”

請問可否......？



e.g. "Would it be possible to reschedule?"

請問可否重新安排時間？



e.g. "Would it be possible to meet tomorrow instead?"

請問可否改爲明天見面？



e.g. "Would it be possible to reschedule our meeting?"

請問可否重新安排會議的日期？





遲到的各種理由：



(Credit: https://www.freepik.com/)



● I couldn't find a parking space.

我找不到停車位。



● I’m stuck in traffic now.

我正在堵車。



● I got a flat tire.

我的車爆胎了。



● I was feeling under the weather.

我身體不太舒服。



● I have a family emergency.

家裏出現緊急情況。



● My bus/subway is delayed.

我乘坐的巴士/地鐵晚點了。



● I was delayed by a phone call.

我被一通電話耽誤了。



● I have spent hours queuing for Covid tests because of mandatory screening orders.

我花了幾個小時排隊輪候強制檢測。



● The actual waiting time is longer than expected.

實際的等候時間比預計輪候時間要長。



