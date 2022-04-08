面試被問What is your expected salary點答？如何避免「獅子開大口」或「慘變Underpaid」？

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com）

當見新工的時候，如果對方問你「What is your expected salary？」這個時候應該如何回答？開價太高，隨時嚇怕對方，眼睜睜目送覓得新工的大好機會；開價太低，又怕吃大虧，慘變underpaid。那麽，到底應該如何告知對方自己的expected salary呢？到底要如何回答才不會自貶身價，又不會令對方覺得你「叫價太高」而將你拒諸門外呢？

有專家建議，在回答有關薪金的問題時，可以先有技巧地拖延回答，避免立即給予對方一個實質的數字。

例子：

● A：What is your expected salary？

● B：Actually, I’m more interested in finding a position that’s a good fit for my skills and interests. I’m confident that you’re offering a salary that’s competitive in the current market.

實際上，我比較希望能找到一個適合自己的技能和興趣的職位。我相信你們提供的薪酬在當前市場上也是具有競爭力的。

簡單來說，你要巧妙地讓他們知道你對自己的能力充滿信心，同時，你希望對方能提供一個合理的工資以表示對你的尊重。

當然，若對方發現你沒有直接透露自己的期望工資，有可能會再次詢問一次，務求令你直接回應問題。這時候，你可以說：

● Well, according to my research and past experience, my understanding is that 20K to 22K per month is typical based on the role and requirements.

嗯，根據我的了解和過去所得的經驗所知，這個職位的每月薪酬一般為兩萬至 兩萬二千元。

（提示：見工之前，你可以先做一些資料蒐集，大致了解該職位的薪金，從而提出合理的範圍。）

其他參考回應：

● I really need more information about the position before I can begin to discuss salary. Can you tell me the range budgeted for this position 這個職位的預算範圍？

在開始討論薪金之前，我希望得到更多關於這個職位的資訊。 你能告訴我這個職位的預算範圍嗎？

● To be frank, I really need more information about the job before we start to discuss salary. Maybe we can discuss it later? Do you mind telling me what is budgeted for the position, and how your commission structure 佣金結構 works？

坦白說，在開始討論薪金之前，我希望得到更多關於這個職位的資訊。 也許我們可以稍後再討論？ 你介意告訴我這個職位的預算是多少，以及你的佣金結構是如何運作的嗎？

● Before I answer that question, I would like to ask what you typically 一般；典型pay someone with my experience and education in this type of position.

在我回答這個問題之前，我想請問一下，以我在這職位上的經驗和教育程度，一般工資為多少？

● I’m sure when the time comes and I know more about the facts of the position, we can come to a mutually agreeable figure數字；金額.

我有信心在時機成熟以及更了解這個職位時，我們可以達成一個雙方都同意的數字。

● From the research that I have done, it appears to be in the $20,000–$22,000 range. Is that the range 範圍you had in mind？

根據我的研究，這職位的薪酬似乎在兩萬至兩萬二千之間，這範圍與你所想的一致嗎？

● Perhaps I would need to know more about your salary structure 薪酬結構as well as your entire package before I could discuss salary ranges. Could you provide me with more information before we discuss this subject？

在討論工資範圍之前，也許我需要加深了解你們的薪酬結構以及薪酬待遇。 請問你能先提供更多相關資訊嗎？

● While my highest career value 職業價值觀 is not money, it is important to me that I be fairly compensated for the work I do. I would be willing to listen to a fair offer 合理報價 based on what I bring to the position in the way of experience and education.

雖然我最高的職業價值觀並非金錢，但對我來說，所做的工作得到公平的補償對我來說很重要。 我願意聽取基於我在經驗和教育方面帶來的職位的合理報價。

● Opportunity is invaluable 無價的to me. I am always willing to look at the bigger picture 大局. I would want to be paid according to what I bring to the position.

機會對我來說是無價的，我也很願意放眼大局。 我希望能根據我這職位的付出獲得合理報酬。

你會注意到，以上的示範中，大多數都是試圖延遲回答問題，並讓自己有機會獲得更多有關工作的資料（如：工作內容）。 有了這些信息，你就可以了解這一份工作的價值，進而評估你應得的工資。