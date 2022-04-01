「加油」不是Add Oil？如何用英文表達「撐住」、「不要放棄」？ 即學 15句打氣短語

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com )

想同外國同事打打氣，講聲「加油！」、「撐住！」、「不要放棄！」等鼓勵的說話時，發現自己整個腦袋只剩下「add oil」這句港式英文？這時候，除了「support you」、「don’t give up」之外，還可以說甚麽？其實英文有很多方式可以表達「加油」的，趕快學起來，以後多替你的同事打打氣吧！本周，筆者為大家預備了15句與「加油」相關的表達方式及例句，事不宜遲，let’s go！

1. Chin up! （振作起來；別氣餒；別灰心；保持幹勁）

(Credit: https://amican.com/)

Chin 是指「下巴」，Chin up=「將下巴抬起來」，面對困難繼續努力。

Example:

I understand that revising for an exam can be tiring, but keep your chin up! You’re nearly finished.

（我知道複習考試可能很累，但請保持幹勁！ 你快完成了。）

2. You can do it. （你做到的。）

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com )

當你希望鼓勵對方堅持下去，並告訴對方只要再加把勁就會成功的時候，就可以說 ‘you can do it.’。

Example:

I understand that this is a strenuous艱巨的 job, but please don’t give up now. You can do it.

（我知道這是一項艱鉅的工作，但請不要放棄。 你做到的。）

3. Hang in there! （撐住！）

「Hang’ 的意思是「掛」，但「Hang in there!」不是指「掛在那裏」。 「Hang in there」是一句很常說的鼓勵說話，意思是「撐住」。當感覺對方快要放棄，或者狀態不太好時，你可以說「Hang in there!」來鼓勵他。

Example:

A: Everything is a mess right now.

（一切都簡直是一團糟。）

B: Hang in there. Everything’s gonna be all right.

（撐下去！一切都會好轉的。）

4. There you go! （很好！）

5. Break a leg! （祝好運！)

「Break a leg」在劇院中被用來祝福表演者好運，通常在表演者上台演出前說「Break a leg (預祝演出成功)」

Example 1：

I’ve heard that you will have an interview. Break a leg!

聽說你要面試，祝好運！

Example 2：

You're gonna do great. Break a leg!

你肯定沒問題，加油！

6. Keep it up. / Keep up the good work. （繼續努力！）

當別人表現得很好，你希望鼓勵對方繼續保持的時候，就可以說「keep it up.」

Example:

The proposal is awesome, and I like your creative ideas very much. Keep it up!

（計劃書寫的很好，我非常喜歡你的創意。 繼續努力！）

7. You’re almost there. （你快要成功了。）

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com )

「You’re almost there」字面上的意思是「你差不多到那裏了。」當你感覺對方快要放棄時，你可以說「You’re almost there」來鼓勵他，告訴對方只差一點點就成功，堅持下去就會有好結果。

Example:

You're almost there. Don't let your innovative ideas go to waste. You have worked hard to get where you are now. You are very close at achieving success, don't give up now!

（你快要成功了，不要浪費了你創新的思維。你很努力才走到現在這一步的，快成功了，請不要放棄！

8. I have faith in you. （我對你有信心！）

9. I’m/We’re with you. （我/我們支持你。）

Example:

Remember, your efforts will pay off, so don’t give up. We're with you.

（請記住，你的努力會獲得回報的，請不要放棄。 我們支持你。）

10. I’m/We’re behind you 100%. （我永遠在你身後。）

11. Stay Strong. （別放棄，堅強點！）

Example:

Everything depends on your attitude. Stay strong, and all problems will disappear.

（一切都取決於你的態度。只要保持堅強，所有問題都會得以解決。）

12. I’ll support you either way. （我會支持你的。）

Example:

Give it a try. I’ll support you either way.

（試試吧！我會支持你的。）

13. Keep pushing. Keep fighting. （繼續加油努力！）

14. It’s worth a shot. （值得一試！）

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com )

Example:

A: What do you think of my idea?

（你覺得我的提議如何？）

B: It's worth a shot.

（值得一試啊。）

15. The best of luck!（致上最高祝福！）



