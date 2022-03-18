  • 報價
職場
職場英語教室
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

18/03/2022

想加人工？切忌跟老闆説Can you increase my salary！傾加薪前必學英語對答＋實用詞彙

  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com

 

　　開口向老闆要求加薪也許是身為打工仔的你最不自在的時刻，但其實只要做好功課，參考一下筆者為你準備的與「加薪」有關的常見單詞、片語、例句，和模擬情境，就能更有自信地為自己爭取機會！

 

　　記住，很多老闆無法忍受一個員工主動要求加薪，卻沒有表示出他們為公司做了甚麼。因此，在請求加薪前，記得先準備好具體資料，證明你的辦事效率及對公司的貢獻，並調查類似職務的人目前的薪資狀況。準備愈周全，待遇就可能更優越啊！事不宜遲，here you go！　

 

Part 1：與「加薪」有關的常見單詞及片語

 

●    Annual salary 年薪

●    Basic/base salary 基本／基本工資／底薪

●    Commitment 承諾；責任

●    Comparable jobs 相類職位

●    Customer feedback 客戶反饋

●    Dedication 貢獻

●    Doesn’t really meet my expectations 不太符合我的期望

●    Fair wage 合理工資

●    For the interest and growth of our company 為了我們公司的利益和增長

●    Get a raise 加薪

●    Get paid more than I do 薪金比我高

●    Implemented cost-effective solutions 實施符合成本效益的解決方案

●    Keep my team on track 讓我的團隊跟上進度

●    Market price 市場價

●    Meet with you for a certain reason 想跟你見面談一下

●    Minimum wage 最低工資

●    Monthly salary 月薪

●    Out of left field意料之外；唐突

●    Presentable 令人滿意的；像樣的

●    Qualification 資格

●    Recommendations from others of the commendable work I do 其他人讚賞我工作表現優異

●    Salary statement 工資單；薪水明細

●    Starting salary 起薪

●    The customer base has grown 客戶群已經增長

●    The extra workload I've recently taken on 我最近所承擔的額外工作量

●    The increasingly valuable role I play in the company 我在公司裡扮演著越來越重要的角色

●    The retention rate of my clients 我的客戶的保留率

●    Took on extra work  承擔了額外的工作

 

Part 2： 「成功談加薪」的實用句子

 

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com

 

1.    Would it be alright if we spent some time discussing my compensation during my performance review（績效考核）?

請問我們可以於績效考核期間花點時間討論一下我的薪酬嗎？

 

2.    Do you mind setting a short meeting to discuss my compensation?

請問您介意召開一次簡短的會議來討論我的薪酬嗎？

 

3.    During the past three years in this company, I took on （攬下；承擔） extra work and more responsibilities because I know that my performance is closely tied to the team’s performance.

過去三年在本公司，我攬下額外的工作量以及責任，因為我知道我的表現和團隊績效是唇齒相依的。

 

4.    I believe that the additional（額外的） roles and responsibilities I've assumed justify raising my wages（加薪）.

我認為我額外承擔的職務與職責證明我加薪是合理的。

 

5.    I would like to ask for a 3 percent raise, based on the excellent customer feedback （客戶反饋）I frequently receive.

鑒於我經常收到非常好的客戶反饋，我想要求加薪百分之三。

 

6.    Since I redesigned our website last summer, our customer base （客戶群）has grown by 40 percent.

自去年夏天我重新設計公司的網站後，我們的客戶已成長百分之四十。

 

7.    Though I enjoy working here, and I appreciate any opportunity the company offers me, I regret to tell you that my current salary doesn’t really meet my expectations because……

雖然我很喜歡在這工作，也珍惜任何公司給我的機會，但我必須很遺憾的說，我目前的薪資並不符合我的期待，因爲......。

 

8.    I consistently keep my team on track（跟上進度）, and we're the only department ahead of our schedule.

我一直都讓我的團隊有跟上進度，而且我們是唯一進度超前的部門。

 

9.    I appreciate you giving it some thought.

謝謝你願意考慮。

 

下頁繼續睇如何談加薪

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

