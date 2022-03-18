想加人工？切忌跟老闆説Can you increase my salary！傾加薪前必學英語對答＋實用詞彙

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com）

開口向老闆要求加薪也許是身為打工仔的你最不自在的時刻，但其實只要做好功課，參考一下筆者為你準備的與「加薪」有關的常見單詞、片語、例句，和模擬情境，就能更有自信地為自己爭取機會！

記住，很多老闆無法忍受一個員工主動要求加薪，卻沒有表示出他們為公司做了甚麼。因此，在請求加薪前，記得先準備好具體資料，證明你的辦事效率及對公司的貢獻，並調查類似職務的人目前的薪資狀況。準備愈周全，待遇就可能更優越啊！事不宜遲，here you go！

Part 1：與「加薪」有關的常見單詞及片語

● Annual salary 年薪

● Basic/base salary 基本／基本工資／底薪

● Commitment 承諾；責任

● Comparable jobs 相類職位

● Customer feedback 客戶反饋

● Dedication 貢獻

● Doesn’t really meet my expectations 不太符合我的期望

● Fair wage 合理工資

● For the interest and growth of our company 為了我們公司的利益和增長

● Get a raise 加薪

● Get paid more than I do 薪金比我高

● Implemented cost-effective solutions 實施符合成本效益的解決方案

● Keep my team on track 讓我的團隊跟上進度

● Market price 市場價

● Meet with you for a certain reason 想跟你見面談一下

● Minimum wage 最低工資

● Monthly salary 月薪

● Out of left field意料之外；唐突

● Presentable 令人滿意的；像樣的

● Qualification 資格

● Recommendations from others of the commendable work I do 其他人讚賞我工作表現優異

● Salary statement 工資單；薪水明細

● Starting salary 起薪

● The customer base has grown 客戶群已經增長

● The extra workload I've recently taken on 我最近所承擔的額外工作量

● The increasingly valuable role I play in the company 我在公司裡扮演著越來越重要的角色

● The retention rate of my clients 我的客戶的保留率

● Took on extra work 承擔了額外的工作

Part 2： 「成功談加薪」的實用句子

1. Would it be alright if we spent some time discussing my compensation during my performance review（績效考核）?

請問我們可以於績效考核期間花點時間討論一下我的薪酬嗎？

2. Do you mind setting a short meeting to discuss my compensation?

請問您介意召開一次簡短的會議來討論我的薪酬嗎？

3. During the past three years in this company, I took on （攬下；承擔） extra work and more responsibilities because I know that my performance is closely tied to the team’s performance.

過去三年在本公司，我攬下額外的工作量以及責任，因為我知道我的表現和團隊績效是唇齒相依的。

4. I believe that the additional（額外的） roles and responsibilities I've assumed justify raising my wages（加薪）.

我認為我額外承擔的職務與職責證明我加薪是合理的。

5. I would like to ask for a 3 percent raise, based on the excellent customer feedback （客戶反饋）I frequently receive.

鑒於我經常收到非常好的客戶反饋，我想要求加薪百分之三。

6. Since I redesigned our website last summer, our customer base （客戶群）has grown by 40 percent.

自去年夏天我重新設計公司的網站後，我們的客戶已成長百分之四十。

7. Though I enjoy working here, and I appreciate any opportunity the company offers me, I regret to tell you that my current salary doesn’t really meet my expectations because……

雖然我很喜歡在這工作，也珍惜任何公司給我的機會，但我必須很遺憾的說，我目前的薪資並不符合我的期待，因爲......。

8. I consistently keep my team on track（跟上進度）, and we're the only department ahead of our schedule.

我一直都讓我的團隊有跟上進度，而且我們是唯一進度超前的部門。

9. I appreciate you giving it some thought.

謝謝你願意考慮。

