商業英語｜想邀對方傾商業合作？「雙贏局面」、「投資回報率」英文點講？即學傾生意常見用語+實用句

在香港這個萬物騰貴的地方，租金又貴，物資又貴，要獨力搞起一盤生意一點也不容易，所以懂得靈活運用「商業合作」的確可以為你帶來不少便利之處。但是要和他方洽談商業合作甚至跨界合作事宜並非易事，箇中亦有不少學問和技術，而要用英文去洽商的話，更可謂難上加難！「雙贏局面」英文怎麽説？「投資回報率」英文是甚麽？今個星期，筆者就同大家講講一些在洽談合作時或許會用到的單語、片語，以至常用句子，為大家打打底，方便你們在洽談時更得心應手！

Part 1：與「跨界合作」有關的常見單詞及片語

● Cross-sector cooperation

跨界合作

● Cross-sector partnership

跨界合作伙伴關係

● Business partnership

商業夥伴關係

● Potential partnership

潛在的合作伙伴關係

● Win-win situation

雙贏局面

● Return of investment (ROI)

投資回報率

● Risk allocation

風險分攤

● Strategy alliance

策略結盟

● Business campaign

商業活動

● Pool money toward a common purpose

匯集資金以實現共同目標

● Share in the ups and downs of profit and loss

分享盈虧的起伏

● Set out each partner's distributive share in profits and losses

列出每個合作夥伴在利潤和損失中的分配份額

● Sole proprietorship

獨資企業

● capital

資本

● split the cost of the advertising campaign

分攤廣告活動的成本

● competitive advantages

競爭優勢

Part 2： 與「跨界合作」有關的必看句子

1. I think that if we work with a social media company社交媒體公司 an advertising campaign, we could generate引起 a lot of interest in our products.

我想如果我們跟社交媒體公司一起合作廣宣活動，就可以讓我們的產品引起許多人的興趣。



2. ‘What sort of give-and-take did you have in mind?’

你們盤算的是哪種交換模式？

(*give-and-take是指雙方為達成協議，彼此皆有所退讓而讓對方取得所想要的事物，即「平等交换以達成互惠」的意思。)



3. We'd like to express our desire to establish a business relationship with you on the basis of quality, mutual benefit and exchange of needed goods.

我們希望在保證質量，互惠互利以及交易彼此需要的貨物的基礎上和你們建立業務關係。



4. We hope to discuss business with you at your earliest convenience.

我們希望在你方便的時候和你洽談業務。



5. Sales have been disappointing recently, so I think this partnership would be a great way to help boost 提高;提升 our revenue.

最近的銷售額令人失望，所以我認為這次的合作是會幫助提升營收的一個不錯的方式。

a. drive up our profits

提高我們的利潤

b. increase the appeal/attractiveness吸引力 of our products

增加我們產品的吸引力



6. By splitting分攤 the cost of the advertising campaign, both companies have less to lose.

透過分攤廣告活動的成本，兩間公司的損失會比較小。

a. By combining resources on this promotional campaign

這次的宣傳活動透過結合資源

b. By partnering together on this project

這次的專案透過雙方合作



7. This has turned out to be a win-win partnership for both parties.

最後雙方變成雙贏的合作關係。