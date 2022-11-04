主動語氣VS被動語氣，效果大不同！如何用英文委婉地宣布「壞消息」？邊種語氣較適合？

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/）

要宣布壞消息點算好？在英文書信中，大部分情況下都會使用「主動語氣」來直接描述你想表達的主旨。尤其是在促進產品、服務、活動或業務嘅時候，「主動語氣」能帶來直接和強而有力的感覺。然而，在某些情況下，我們卻必須以較迂迴、委婉的「被動語氣」表達，否則容易讓人有被冒犯與不禮貌的感覺。

在甚麼情況下我們應該使用被動語氣？包括「宣布壞消息」、「推卸責任」或「主詞不重要」時。若在這三種狀況中使用主動語氣（主詞+動詞），會讓對方有不舒服的感覺。相反，使用被動語氣（"be" + past participle過去分詞）的話，反而可以産生較中肯與溫和的口氣，既不會造成對方的壓迫感，還可以為你帶來理性與沉穩的形象。

以下是最常使用「被動語氣」的三種狀況，大家不妨試下比較以下三組email在使用被動語氣之後語氣與態度上嘅變化。

Situation 1：宣布壞消息

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/）

Email 1A:

To: fiona@worldcave.com

From: eric@worldcave.com

Subject: Employment status

Dear Fiona,

Your inability to meet the sales quotas for the past three months is a big problem. I have to terminate終止 your position. November 6th will be your last day. I wish you the very best of luck in your job search.

(在過去三個月，你一直無法達到業績目標。因此，我必須終止你的職務。十一月六日是你上班的最後一天，我們祝你能幸運地找到一份適合你的工作。)



Regards,

Eric

***Email 1A使用了主動式語氣，感覺嚴厲而強硬***

Email 1B:



To: fiona@worldcave.com

From: eric@worldcave.com

Subject: Employment status

Dear Fiona,

Unfortunately, the sales quotas 業績目標 were not met. As a result, I'm sorry to be the one to tell you that your position has been terminated終止. This decision will be effective生效 as of November 6th. I wish you the very best of luck in your job search.

(很遺憾地，你並未達成業績目標。因此，我很遺憾告訴你你的職務被終止了，這個決定將於十一月六日生效，我們祝你能找到一份適合的工作。）



Regards,

Eric

***Email 1B使用了被動式語氣，較中肯及溫和***

Email 1A及Email1B出現過的主動句及被動句：

● (主動句1)

Your inability to meet the sales quotas…...

你無法達成業績目標......

● (被動句1)

The sales quotas were not met.

業績目標沒有達到。

● (主動句2)

I have to terminate your position.

我心須終止你的職務。

● (被動句2)

Your position has been terminated.

你的職務被終止了。

● (主動句3)

November 16th will be your last day.

十一月六日是你上班的最後一天。

● (被動句3)

The decision will be effective as of November 16th.

這個決定於十一月六日生效。

Situation 2A：規避責任

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/）

Email 2A:

To: chelchiu@routeone.com

From: phoebe@routeone.com

Subject: There was an unfortunate incident last night

Dear Ms. Chiu,

I just want to let you know about an incident that happened last night. I left the door unlocked. As a result, a thief broke into the office and stole $8,500 in cash. We've filed a police report, but the police have no suspects yet.

(我想通知你昨天晚上發生的一件事，就是我沒有鎖門，結果小偷闖進辦公室偷走八千五百元。我們已經向警察局備案，不過警方到目前為止還沒有找到嫌疑犯。)



Regards,

Phoebe Lau

*** Email 2A 使用了主動式語氣，直接暴露錯誤***

Email 2B:

To: chelchiu@routeone.com

From: phoebe@routeone.com

Subject: There was an unfortunate incident last night



Dear Ms. Chiu,

I just want to let you know about an incident that happened last night. The door was left unlocked last night. As a result, the office was broken into and $8,500 was stolen in petty cash. We've filed a police report, but the police have no suspects yet.

我想通知你昨天晚上發生的一件事，就是昨晚門沒有鎖，結果辦公室被闖空門且被偷走了八千五百元。我們已經向警察局備案，不過警方到目前為止還沒有找到嫌疑犯。



Regards,

Phoebe Lau

***Email 2B 使用了被動式語氣， 迂迴規避責任***

Email 2A及Email 2B出現過的主動句及被動句：

● (主動句1)

I left the door unlocked.

我沒有鎖門。

● (被動句1)

The door was left unlocked last night.

昨晚鬥沒有鎖。

● (主動句1)

A thief broke into the office and stole $8,500.

小偷闖進了辦公室還偷了八千五百元。

● (被動句1)

The office was broken into and $8,500 was stolen.

辦公室被闖空門且被偷走了八千五百元。

Situation 3：當主語無關緊要時

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/）

Email 3A:

To: karylee@techtrade.com

From: emily@finefur.com

Subject: We received your letter



Dear Ms. Lee,

A courier delivered the letter this afternoon. Thank you for sending the letter so quickly. We greatly appreciate it.



(快遞員今天早上已經將信件送達。謝謝你這麼快就寄出信件，我方非常感激。)



Regards,

Emily Hammond

*** Email 3A使用了主動式語氣， 易使讀者誤判重點為快遞員。***

Email 3B:

To: karylee@techtrade.com

From: emily@finefur.com

Subject: We received your letter

Dear Ms. Lee,

The letter was delivered this morning. Thank you for sending the letter so quickly. We greatly appreciate it.

(信件已於今早送達。謝謝你這麼快就寄出信件，我方非常感激。)



Regards,

Emily Hammond

***Email 3A使用了被動式語氣，不強調快遞員。當原主語無關緊要時，甚至可完全不加以描述。***

電郵所描述的信函（letter）雖然是快遞員（courier）送來的，但對說話者而言，是誰把信送來的並不重要，重要的是說話者要向對方說明有沒有收到信。因此也可以以直接了當的主動式語氣表達「我們收到信了（We received the letter this morning）」。