  • 報價
  • |
  • 極速報價
  • |
  • 全文搜索
  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
職場
職場英語教室
小薯茶水間玄來更精彩行政人員有種生活風水蔣知識命運占星台我做Marketing辦公室政治廣告背後銷售達人飛凡年輕夢HR唔易做職場女王裳色．惜裳

13/03/2023

Cost、Charge、Freight有甚麼分別？Money有好多表達方法！教你13個與錢有關的常用語！

#職場 #職場英語 #英語教學 #學英文 #金錢 #錢 #Money #帳單 #紙幣 #鈔票 #英文用語 #單詞 #語文增值 #實用英語
  • 加入最愛專欄
  • 收藏文章

  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　說到錢，英語中大家所熟悉的表達方式肯定是"money"。而「錢」在中英文裏都有很多說法，像中文可以用「紅衫魚」來表示一百元鈔票，而在英文裏，與「錢」有關的單詞也算五花八門。以下，筆者為大家整理了13種與「錢」有關的常見用語：

 

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

1. Bill（n.）帳單

 

例句：

Please settle your bill before leaving the hotel.

請在離開酒店前結清帳單。

 

2. Note（n.）紙幣

 

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

例句：

This fifty-dollar note is a counterfeit（假的；偽造的）.

這張五十元的鈔票是偽造的。

 

3. Banknote（n.）鈔票

 

例句：

New Hong Kong banknotes will be issued in the third quarter.

新港鈔將於第三季發行。

 

4. Change（n.）零錢

 

例句：

Just keep the change.

不用找錢了。

 

5. Cash（n.）現金，資金

 

例句：

You can pay by cash or cheque：it comes to the same thing.

你可以用現金或支票支付：這是一樣的。

 

6. Fare（n.）交通費

 

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

　　一般指旅客乘公共交通工具等所支付的費用

 

例句：

The bus fare has gone up from HKD$5 to HKD$8.

巴士票價已從港幣 5 元漲至港幣 8 元。

 

7. Bank balance（n phr.）銀行帳戶餘額

 

例句：

The company had cash and bank balances of HKD200 million with total shareholders 股東 equity standing at HKD391 million.

公司現金及銀行結餘2億港元，股東權益總額為3.91億港元。

 

8. Charge（n.）原價；要價

 

　　常用複數，主要用於一次性所收取的費用，如服務費（service charges）、行李超重費（Excess baggage charges）等。

 

例句：

What are the charges in the restaurant? 這家餐廳收費多少？

 

9. Expense（n.）花費；開支

 

例句：

●    current expenses日常開支

●    travelling expenses旅費

●    Is HKD8,000 enough for all your expenses?

　  港幣8,000夠應付你所有開支嗎？

 

10. Cost (n.) 成本；原價

 

　　用來表示所支付的費用

 

例句：

Energy and raw material costs are skyrocketing.

能源和原材料成本價格飛漲。

 

11. Freight（n.）運費；物流費；

 

　　指海運、空運、陸運的費用

 

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

例句1：

Who will pay the freight on this order?

誰支付這批定貨的運費？

 

例句2：

Air freight and insurance will be paid by us.

空運和保險將由我們支付。

 

12. Rate（n.）價格，費用

 

例句：

Interest rates are running at record levels.

利率正不斷創出新紀錄。

 

13. Postage（n.）郵費

 

例句：

How much postage do I need to send this package?

寄這個包裹須付多少錢？

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

各大銀行實時「定存息率大比拼」► 即睇

我要回應

更多職場英語教室文章

你可能感興趣

#職場 #職場英語 #英語教學 #學英文 #金錢 #錢 #Money #帳單 #紙幣 #鈔票 #英文用語 #單詞 #語文增值 #實用英語

更多職場文章

放大顯示
吾港吾知

職場新常態

最緊要健康

精選文章

投票區

DIVA CHANNEL

  • 生活
  • DIVA
  • 健康好人生

etnet 社創SoIN

etnet Member Zone 會員專區

產品服務
串流報價服務

【訂閱有賞】賞$50超市禮券及2023年年曆卡

加息周期唔洗急，最緊要「定」！etnet各大銀行定存息率大比拼！

【2023兔年運程】用九宮飛星全方位催旺流年運勢！財運、桃花運、健康運提升！(附文字版)

etnet.com.hk