15/04/2024
消委會測26款網絡安全軟件！Windows、MasOS都有！1款$0軟件獲5星滿分撼贏收費！有5款幾乎無網絡釣魚防衞保護？邊款堵截勒索程式能力高？即睇總評分及網絡安全Tips
Sammy Leung
Senior Content Editor
網上騙案愈來愈多，大家都很重視網絡安全。如果使用電腦工作或網上消閒、購物時，一個不小心令電腦中毒了，又要找人來修理，又怕資料外洩，真的很「頭痕」。所以很多人都會為電腦安裝網絡安全軟件。近日，消委會公布了一共26款的網絡安全軟件的測試結果，部分免費版軟件的總評分更可媲美收費版軟件，即睇！
消委會網絡安全軟件│26款的網絡安全軟件
網絡安全軟件對電腦來說真的很重要，但大家又識不識選擇呢？消委會指出測試由國際消費者研究及試驗組織（International Consumer Research & Testing，簡稱ICRT）統籌進行。測試中有18款適用於Windows視窗系統，當中12款為收費型號，5款為供個人用戶免費下載或安裝使用的型號，餘下1款「Microsoft」Windows 10 Defender則是內置於Windows的操作系統。另外，8款樣本適用於MacOS系統，其中6款為收費型號，2款型號則可供個人用戶免費使用。而Windows系統樣本測試均採用較多用戶使用的Windows 10系統來進行，全部會先自動關閉Windows內置的防衞功能。一齊看看26款的網絡安全軟件：
Windows 視窗系統
1. Bitdefender Internet Security - $336
2. Avast Ultimate - $298
3. G DATA Internet Security - $314
4. Norton 360 Deluxe - $358 (3裝置)
5. ESET Home Security Essential - $333
6. Kaspersky Standard - $147
7. AVG Internet Security - $367
8. McAfee Total Protection - $278
9. Avira Internet Security for Windows - $238
10. F-Secure Internet Security - $478
11. Trend Micro Internet Security - $314 (3裝置)
12. Sophos Home (Premium) - $396 (10裝置)
13. Bitdefender Antivirus Free for Windows -免費
14. Kaspersky Free -免費
15. Avast Free Antivirus -免費
16. AVG AntiVirus Free -免費
17. Avira Free Security -免費
18. Microsoft Windows 10 Defender -免費
MacOS系統
19. Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac - $210
20. Kaspersky Standard (Mac) - $147
21. ESET Home Security Essential - $333
22. F-Secure Internet Security (Mac) - $478
23. G DATA AntiVirus Mac - $314
24. Norton 360 Deluxe (Mac) - $358 (3裝置)
25. AVG AntiVirus for Mac – 免費
26. Avira Free Security Suite For Mac -免費
部分以上樣本都是免費，到底免費及收費有甚麼分別？收費版的網絡安全套裝功能較全面，有機會有額外功能，好像是內置防火牆、銀行網頁保護、過濾垃圾郵件等；而免費版軟件主要的功能是防惡意程式。
