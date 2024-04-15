  • 報價
職場
小薯茶水間
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

15/04/2024

消委會測26款網絡安全軟件！Windows、MasOS都有！1款$0軟件獲5星滿分撼贏收費！有5款幾乎無網絡釣魚防衞保護？邊款堵截勒索程式能力高？即睇總評分及網絡安全Tips

#網絡安全 #消委會 #網絡安全軟件 #電腦中毒 #Shopping #Pantry熱話
Text: Sammy Leung

　　網上騙案愈來愈多，大家都很重視網絡安全。如果使用電腦工作或網上消閒、購物時，一個不小心令電腦中毒了，又要找人來修理，又怕資料外洩，真的很「頭痕」。所以很多人都會為電腦安裝網絡安全軟件。近日，消委會公布了一共26款的網絡安全軟件的測試結果，部分免費版軟件的總評分更可媲美收費版軟件，即睇！

 

消委會網絡安全軟件│26款的網絡安全軟件

 

　　網絡安全軟件對電腦來說真的很重要，但大家又識不識選擇呢？消委會指出測試由國際消費者研究及試驗組織（International Consumer Research & Testing，簡稱ICRT）統籌進行。測試中有18款適用於Windows視窗系統，當中12款為收費型號，5款為供個人用戶免費下載或安裝使用的型號，餘下1款「Microsoft」Windows 10 Defender則是內置於Windows的操作系統。另外，8款樣本適用於MacOS系統，其中6款為收費型號，2款型號則可供個人用戶免費使用。而Windows系統樣本測試均採用較多用戶使用的Windows 10系統來進行，全部會先自動關閉Windows內置的防衞功能。一齊看看26款的網絡安全軟件：

 

Windows 視窗系統

1.    Bitdefender Internet Security - $336

2.    Avast Ultimate - $298

3.    G DATA Internet Security - $314

4.    Norton 360 Deluxe - $358 (3裝置)

5.    ESET Home Security Essential - $333

6.    Kaspersky Standard - $147

7.    AVG    Internet Security - $367

8.    McAfee Total Protection - $278

9.    Avira Internet Security for Windows - $238

10.    F-Secure    Internet Security - $478

11.    Trend Micro Internet Security - $314 (3裝置)

12.    Sophos Home (Premium) - $396 (10裝置)

13.    Bitdefender Antivirus Free for Windows -免費

14.    Kaspersky Free -免費

15.    Avast Free Antivirus -免費

16.    AVG    AntiVirus Free -免費

17.    Avira Free Security -免費

18.    Microsoft Windows 10 Defender -免費

 

 

MacOS系統

19.    Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac - $210

20.    Kaspersky Standard (Mac) - $147

21.    ESET Home Security Essential - $333

22.    F-Secure Internet Security (Mac) - $478

23.    G DATA AntiVirus Mac - $314

24.    Norton 360 Deluxe (Mac) - $358 (3裝置)

25.    AVG AntiVirus for Mac – 免費

26.    Avira Free Security Suite For Mac -免費

 

 

　　部分以上樣本都是免費，到底免費及收費有甚麼分別？收費版的網絡安全套裝功能較全面，有機會有額外功能，好像是內置防火牆、銀行網頁保護、過濾垃圾郵件等；而免費版軟件主要的功能是防惡意程式。

 

下一頁：即睇測試結果

 

