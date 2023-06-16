慰問患病同事「祝你盡快康復」，只得一句 Get well soon？仲有這16句英文可表達！

得知同事生病了，希望慰問一下對方，除了一句“Get well soon”以外，我們還可以如何表達關心之情？原來還有這16個慰問方式。

1. Wishing you a speedy recovery.

祝你早日康復。

2. I’m sorry you feel so bad. Please let me know if there is anything I can do to help.

我很抱歉聽到你生病的消息，如果有甚麼我可以幫忙的，請務必告訴我。

3. Feel better soon!

很快就會好起來！

4. I pray you return to full health very soon.

願你可以很快恢復健康。

5. Praying for an easy recovery.

但願你早日康復。

6. You can call me whenever you need anything.

你有甚麼需要隨時可以給我打電話。

7. We’ve really been missing you around the office. Hope you feel better soon!

我們真的很想念有你在的辦公室， 希望你快點康復吧！

8. I can't wait to see you again!

希望可以盡快再見到你！

9. I hope you’re feeling a little bit better each day.

希望你每天都會感到好一點。

10. Take a nap to rest up!

小睡一下休息一下吧！

11. Hang in there!

堅持住！

12. Sending all my best and wishing you a rapid comeback（康復）.

送上最好的一切，祝你早日康復。

13. Glad to hear you’re on the mend （正在好轉）！

很高興聽到你正在好轉！

14. Wishing you good health and continued healing. Hope you feel better soon!

祝身體健康你早日康復。 希望你會很快好轉！

15. We all miss you at work and hope you feel better soon. Please let us know if you need anything from us while you are focusing on recovering!

同事都在想念你，希望你早日康復。 如果你康復期間需要我們提供任何幫助，請告訴我們！

16. I just heard that you are sick. I am sending positive vibes your way that you will be able to bounce back as quickly as possible. Get well soon!

我剛聽說你生病了，讓我傳送一點正能量給你吧，希望你會盡快恢復體力，快點好起來！