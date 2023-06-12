  • 報價
  • |
  • 極速報價
  • |
  • 全文搜索
  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
職場
職場英語教室
小薯茶水間玄來更精彩行政人員有種生活風水蔣知識命運占星台我做Marketing辦公室政治廣告背後銷售達人飛凡年輕夢HR唔易做職場女王裳色．惜裳

12/06/2023

「準時打卡返工/放工」、「呢個project佢會接手」英文點講？8個職場常用片語一定要識！

#職場 #職場英語 #英文教學 #英文片語 #商業英語 #返工打卡 #放工打卡 #工作接手 #打工仔 #上班一族 #語文增值
  • 加入最愛專欄
  • 收藏文章

  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　「準時打卡返工／放工」、「呢個project佢會接手」英文怎麼說？「Call off」同「put off」有甚麼分別？本周，筆者會為大家分享8個個職場必備嘅英文片語，助你應付工作或社交各種場合。

 

（credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

 

Call off 取消

 

Example 1：

The merger was called off as a result of fans of both clubs protesting against the decision.

由於兩家俱樂部的球迷抗議，合併的決定被取消了。

 

Example 2：

We had to call off the meeting since the host was late.

由於主持人遲到了，我們不得不取消會議。

 

Put off 延後

 

Example 1：

Today's meeting will be postponed due to bad weather.

由於惡劣天氣影響，今天的會議將會延期。

 

Example 2：

I have put off my holidays until October.

我已經把我的假期推遲到十月。

 

Take over 接手

 

（credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

 

Example 1：

John will be going on a 3-week holiday. Therefore, Simon will take over this project and you may have to report to him regularly.

John將去旅行3周。 因此，Simon 將接手這個項目，你可能需要定期向他匯報。

 

Example 2：

The firm has been taken over by a Canadian conglomerate.

該公司已被一家加拿大企業集團接管。

 

Clock in 上班打卡

 

（credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

 

Example 1：

We are supposed to clock in before 9:00 am.

我們應該在上午 9:00 之前打卡。

 

Example 2：

When you arrive at the factory to start work, the first thing you have to do is to clock in.

當你到達工廠開始工作時，你要做的第一件事就是打卡。

 

Clock out 下班打卡

 

Example 1：

He clocked out pretty early yesterday.

他昨天很早就下班了。

 

Example 2：

Why did you clock out early yesterday?

你昨天為什甚麼提前下班？

 

Go over 仔細檢查

 

Example 1：

Could you please go over the article before handing it in to me? There were quite a lot of mistakes in the previous one.

在把文章交給我之前，能否先仔細檢查一下這篇文章？ 上一篇有不少文章錯誤。

 

Example 2：

Let 's go over the draft once again.

我們把這篇稿子再過一遍。

 

Circle back 繞回來

 

Example 1：

We will circle back to discuss this issue.

我們等等再回來討論這個問題。

 

Example 2：

The business-planning process requires leaders to circle back on critical decisions as new information emerges.

業務規劃流程需要領導者在新信息出現時重新制定關鍵決策。

 

Wrap up 結束

 

Example 1：

Let’s wrap up the meeting if there are no more questions.

如果沒有更多問題，讓我們結束會議。

 

Example 2：

Let 's wrap up the job and go home.

讓我們結束工作然後回家吧。

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

etnet榮膺HKIRC「2022-2023年度無障礙網頁設計嘉許計劃」三項金獎！► 了解詳情

我要回應

更多職場英語教室文章

你可能感興趣

#職場 #職場英語 #英文教學 #英文片語 #商業英語 #返工打卡 #放工打卡 #工作接手 #打工仔 #上班一族 #語文增值

更多職場文章

放大顯示
風水蔣知識

職場新常態

最緊要健康

精選文章

投票區

DIVA CHANNEL

  • 生活
  • DIVA
  • 健康好人生

etnet 社創SoIN

etnet Member Zone 會員專區

產品服務
串流報價服務

【etnet Bonus】外匯虛幣版面大革新！齊玩遊戲填問卷、贏7-11 港幣$20現金券！

【萬勿錯過】陶冬看「2023年：政策轉變之年」— 足本重溫

【港啲事】將軍澳究竟係屬九龍定新界？大量機構地址寫九龍將軍澳？新界的士揀地方入？

etnet.com.hk