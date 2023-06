「準時打卡返工/放工」、「呢個project佢會接手」英文點講？8個職場常用片語一定要識！

「準時打卡返工/放工」、「呢個project佢會接手」英文怎麼說?「Call off」同「put off」有甚麼分別?本周,筆者會為大家分享8個個職場必備嘅英文片語,助你應付工作或社交各種場合。

Call off 取消

Example 1:

The merger was called off as a result of fans of both clubs protesting against the decision.

由於兩家俱樂部的球迷抗議,合併的決定被取消了。

Example 2:

We had to call off the meeting since the host was late.

由於主持人遲到了,我們不得不取消會議。

Put off 延後

Example 1:

Today's meeting will be postponed due to bad weather.

由於惡劣天氣影響,今天的會議將會延期。

Example 2:

I have put off my holidays until October.

我已經把我的假期推遲到十月。

Take over 接手

Example 1:

John will be going on a 3-week holiday. Therefore, Simon will take over this project and you may have to report to him regularly.

John將去旅行3周。 因此,Simon 將接手這個項目,你可能需要定期向他匯報。

Example 2:

The firm has been taken over by a Canadian conglomerate.

該公司已被一家加拿大企業集團接管。

Clock in 上班打卡

Example 1:

We are supposed to clock in before 9:00 am.

我們應該在上午 9:00 之前打卡。

Example 2:

When you arrive at the factory to start work, the first thing you have to do is to clock in.

當你到達工廠開始工作時,你要做的第一件事就是打卡。

Clock out 下班打卡

Example 1:

He clocked out pretty early yesterday.

他昨天很早就下班了。

Example 2:

Why did you clock out early yesterday?

你昨天為什甚麼提前下班?

Go over 仔細檢查

Example 1:

Could you please go over the article before handing it in to me? There were quite a lot of mistakes in the previous one.

在把文章交給我之前,能否先仔細檢查一下這篇文章? 上一篇有不少文章錯誤。

Example 2:

Let 's go over the draft once again.

我們把這篇稿子再過一遍。

Circle back 繞回來

Example 1:

We will circle back to discuss this issue.

我們等等再回來討論這個問題。

Example 2:

The business-planning process requires leaders to circle back on critical decisions as new information emerges.

業務規劃流程需要領導者在新信息出現時重新制定關鍵決策。

Wrap up 結束

Example 1:

Let’s wrap up the meeting if there are no more questions.

如果沒有更多問題,讓我們結束會議。

Example 2:

Let 's wrap up the job and go home.

讓我們結束工作然後回家吧。