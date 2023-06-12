「準時打卡返工/放工」、「呢個project佢會接手」英文點講？8個職場常用片語一定要識！

「準時打卡返工／放工」、「呢個project佢會接手」英文怎麼說？「Call off」同「put off」有甚麼分別？本周，筆者會為大家分享8個個職場必備嘅英文片語，助你應付工作或社交各種場合。

（credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

Call off 取消

Example 1：

The merger was called off as a result of fans of both clubs protesting against the decision.

由於兩家俱樂部的球迷抗議，合併的決定被取消了。

Example 2：

We had to call off the meeting since the host was late.

由於主持人遲到了，我們不得不取消會議。

Put off 延後

Example 1：

Today's meeting will be postponed due to bad weather.

由於惡劣天氣影響，今天的會議將會延期。

Example 2：

I have put off my holidays until October.

我已經把我的假期推遲到十月。

Take over 接手

（credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

Example 1：

John will be going on a 3-week holiday. Therefore, Simon will take over this project and you may have to report to him regularly.

John將去旅行3周。 因此，Simon 將接手這個項目，你可能需要定期向他匯報。

Example 2：

The firm has been taken over by a Canadian conglomerate.

該公司已被一家加拿大企業集團接管。

Clock in 上班打卡

（credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

Example 1：

We are supposed to clock in before 9:00 am.

我們應該在上午 9:00 之前打卡。

Example 2：

When you arrive at the factory to start work, the first thing you have to do is to clock in.

當你到達工廠開始工作時，你要做的第一件事就是打卡。

Clock out 下班打卡

Example 1：

He clocked out pretty early yesterday.

他昨天很早就下班了。

Example 2：

Why did you clock out early yesterday?

你昨天為什甚麼提前下班？

Go over 仔細檢查

Example 1：

Could you please go over the article before handing it in to me? There were quite a lot of mistakes in the previous one.

在把文章交給我之前，能否先仔細檢查一下這篇文章？ 上一篇有不少文章錯誤。

Example 2：

Let 's go over the draft once again.

我們把這篇稿子再過一遍。

Circle back 繞回來

Example 1：

We will circle back to discuss this issue.

我們等等再回來討論這個問題。

Example 2：

The business-planning process requires leaders to circle back on critical decisions as new information emerges.

業務規劃流程需要領導者在新信息出現時重新制定關鍵決策。

Wrap up 結束

Example 1：

Let’s wrap up the meeting if there are no more questions.

如果沒有更多問題，讓我們結束會議。

Example 2：

Let 's wrap up the job and go home.

讓我們結束工作然後回家吧。