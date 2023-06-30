  • 報價
職場
職場英語教室
30/06/2023

旅遊、出差前必學！睇醫生先發現英語能力變「有限公司」！即學11句醫生對白+24個單詞及短語，表達身體不適！

  Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　隨著旅遊業復甦，相信大家身邊也越來越多朋友出國旅遊和出差。最近，筆者有一位朋友於外國出差時不小心生病了，在當地睇醫生的時候，發現自己的英語能力突然變了「有限公司」，不懂如何表達自己身體的各種不適。有見及此，筆者本周一於和大家分享一下於外地睇醫生有機會出現的對白，以備不時之需吧！

 

(由作者提供)

 

Part 1 醫生／護士有可能說的對白：

 

1.    Good morning, Doctor Jensen's office. How may I help you?

早上好，這裏是Jensen醫生的辦公室。 請問有甚麼能幫到你？

 

2.    Thank you, Ms. Chan. What's the reason for your making an appointment?

謝謝您，陳女士，請問預約的原因是甚麼？

 

3.    Do you need urgent care?

您需要緊急護理嗎？

 

4.    Hi, what’s wrong?

你好，請問你哪裏不適？

 

5.    Does it hurt when I press here?

我按這裏的話會痛嗎？

 

6.    Do you have any allergies?

你會對任何藥物敏感嗎？

 

(由作者提供)

 

7.    How long have you been feeling this way?

這樣的情況持續多久了？

 

8.    The medicine may make you drowsy （有睡意的）. Is it okay with you?

藥物是有睡意的，你可以接受嗎？

 

9.    We’ll need to run the blood test before making a diagnosis（診斷）.

在作出診斷前，我們要先檢測血液樣本。

 

10.    I’d like to keep you here overnight for observation.

你需要留院觀察一晚。

 

11.    You’ve got food poisoning. It is not very serious and you should be better in another day.

你食物中毒了， 情況不是很嚴重，很快應該會好起來。

 

(由作者提供)

 

Part 2 病人有機會說的對白：

 

1.    Hello, I'd like to make an appointment to see Doctor Jensen, please.

你好，我想預約見 Jensen 醫生。

 

2.    It doesn’t hurt when you press my stomach. I just feel tired.

當你按我的肚子時不會痛，我只是覺得疲倦了。

 

3.    I’ve got a headache starting from this morning.

自今天早上開始，我就一直頭痛不止。

 

4.    I feel unwell and keep vomiting all the time.

我感覺身體不舒服，一直嘔吐。

 

5.    I’ve got a temperature／fever for two days.

我發了燒兩天。

 

6.    I’m feeling nauseous.

我有點想嘔吐的。

 

7.    What are my options for treatment?

我有甚麼治療的選項嗎？

 

8.    Am I going to need operation?

我會需要做手術嗎？

 

各種不適／病徵：

 

1.    cold（n.） 感冒

e.g. I have a cold.

我感冒了。

 

2.    flu／influenza（n.) 流感

e.g. I have caught the flu.

我患上流感了。

 

3.    back pain（n.）背痛

 

4.    headache（n.）頭痛

e.g. I have a bad headache due to the lack of sleep over the past few days

由於過去幾天的睡眠不足，我現在頭痛得厲害。

 

5.    toothache（n.）牙齒痛

 

6.    stomachache（n.）肚痛

 

7.    dizzy（n.）頭暈

e.g. I feel dizzy.

我感到頭暈。

 

8.    itchy eyes（n phr.）眼睛發癢

e.g. I have itchy eyes.

我眼睛很癢。

 

9.    runny nose／dripping nose（n phr.）流鼻水

"Drip"是「滴下」的意思。不斷流鼻水，英文叫"a runny nose" 。 "Runny"是 "run" 的 形 容 詞（ADJ）。Run 除了有「跑」的意思，還可用來表達液體流動 （e.g. running water =流動的水） 。

e.g. I have a runny nose.
我流鼻水。

 

10.    a blocked／congested／stuffy／clogged nose（n phr.）鼻塞

e.g. I'm having a stuffy nose and a nosal voice（重鼻音）.

我鼻塞了，

 

11.    cough (n.／v.) 咳嗽

e.g. He coughed a little and cleared his throat.

他咳了一下，並清了一下喉嚨。

 

12.    a bad cough（n phr.）咳嗽得厲害

 

13.    a scratchy throat（n phr.）喉嚨沙啞

 

14.    diarrhoea腹瀉

 

15.    cramp抽筋

 

16.    sprain（v.）扭傷

e.g. I sprained my ankle yesterday.

我昨天扭傷了腳踝。

 

 

