職場
職場英語教室
07/07/2023

出去應酬請食飯？埋單講Let me pay不夠地道，請客有10種講法更native！

  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　「我請你吃飯吧！」其實是生活中還挺常用到的句子，特別是出席business lunch、business dinner，或者普通去coffee shop買一杯咖啡，你也可能習慣請客，希望給客戶或工作夥伴留下好印象以及表示友好。這時候說一句「Let me pay」其實不夠地道，本周，我們一起看看native speakers一般如何表達「我請客」吧！

 


 (Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/  )

 

1. I’m buying

要說請客，最最常用的字其實是「buy」，例如「buy you a drink/ a cup of coffee」

 

例句：

The whole team will go out to have dinner tonight. I’m buying it.

整個團隊今晚都會一起出去吃晚餐，我請客吧。

 

2. it’s my treat

 

例句：

This time is my treat. You can treat us next time.

這次我來請客，下次再到你。

 

3. spring for

spring for是「為…..付錢」的意思。

 

例句：

I’ll spring for the lunch today.

今天午餐我來請客吧。

 

4. treat somebody to dinner/lunch


例句：

Let me treat you to dinner.

讓我請你吃晚飯吧。

 

5. bill on me

 

例句：

The bill is on me.

這次我來請客吧。

 

6. let me foot the bill

 


(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/  )

 

例句：

If you don’t mind, let me foot the bill this time.

如果你不介意，這次就讓我來付錢吧。

 

7. it’s on me

 

例句1：

Let’s dine out this evening, it’s on me.

一起出去吃晚飯吧，我來請。

 

情境：賬單來了，大家問多少錢，然後打算一起AA（湊錢付賬），而你打算請客，這時候可以說：

 


 (Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/  )

 

例句2：

Don't worry. It's on me

不要緊，讓我請客。

 

8. get / have the bill


例句：

Excuse me, may I have the bill, please?

你好，我可以結帳了嗎？

 

9. pick up the bill / check

 

例句：

Don’t worry about it. Let me pick up the bill this time.

別擔心，這次我來付錢。

 

最後，假如對方已經結帳，而你希望表示下次你請客，便可以說：

 

10. Next time is on me.

下次我來請客吧。

 

 

