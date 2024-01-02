職場英語｜祝福同事生日快樂只識講Happy Birthday？即學19句生日祝福語盡顯關愛

在一個人的生命中，生日是一個很特別的日子，這是一個讓人們感到溫暖、感慨萬千的節日。能夠成為同事就是彼此之間的緣分，那麼同事過生日時的祝福語該怎麼說呢？下面是由小編為你整理的19句生日祝福語 ，下次同事生日的時候，除了一句"Happy Birthday"外，還可以說以下的祝福語祝福對方，以表示同事之間的關愛。

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

1. Happiest birthday to my favorite colleague! Wishing you a blissful day and year.

祝我最喜歡的同事生日快樂！ 祝您有個幸福的一天和一年。

2. Happy birthday. I hope you enjoy this day. Your dedication to your work inspires me every day. May your career reach new heights! Best wishes!

生日快樂。 我希望你享受這一天。 您對工作的奉獻每天都激勵著我。 願您的職業生涯達到新的高度！ 最好的祝願！

3. Happy birthday, colleague dearest. May you have a fantastic one.

生日快樂，最親愛的同事。 祝你有美妙的一天。

4. Cheers to another year!

為新的一歲乾杯！

5. Today is a special day. Cheers to a happy and heartfelt birthday!

今天是個特別的日子。 祝你生日快樂、衷心祝福！

6. A toast to you on your birthday!

在你生日這天為你乾杯！

7. Joyful greetings on your birthday, Firenze. It’s time to have some fun!

Firenze，祝你生日快樂。 是時候好好慶祝了！

8. Best wishes for your birthday, Jay!

祝你生日快樂， Jay！

9. I can’t believe you’re 30! Cheers to another year, Chris!

我不敢相信你已經30歲了！ Chris，為新的一歲乾杯！

10. Birthday blessings to you!

爲你送上生日祝福！

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

11. I wish you nothing but the best! Birthday blessings to you today and every day.

我祝你一切順利！ 今天和每一天都為你送上生日祝福。

12. Here’s to celebrating you on this special day!

在這個特別的日子裏，我們為您慶祝！

13. And just like that, it’s your birthday again. Another year wiser and greater!

就這樣，又到了你的生日。 祝你大一歲更明智成熟、一切更美好！

14. Sending my good wishes to you on your birthday. May you achieve great things both in your life and career.

在你生日那天向你致以美好的祝願。 願您在生活和事業中取得偉大的成就。

15. To your health and happiness! May you celebrate many more birthdays.

祝您健康、幸福！ 願您慶祝更多的生日。

16. Wishing my favorite colleague a happy birthday. I want to thank you for helping me with my work.

祝我最喜歡的同事生日快樂。 我要感謝你對我工作的幫助。

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

17. To many more happy days ahead!

未來還有更多快樂的日子！

18. May this year be your best one yet.

願今年是你迄今為止最好的一年。

19. I hope love and joy surround you today. All the best on your birthday!

希望今天愛和歡樂圍繞著你。 生日快樂！