商業電郵｜同事、商業伙伴新婚、生子、得獎！教你撰寫祝賀Email打好關係！即學28個祝賀單字片語+3電郵範例

每逢年尾，喜慶事就會特別多，生仔的生仔、結婚的結婚、擺酒的擺酒、攞獎的攞獎、畢業的畢業。正所謂「人逢喜事精神爽」，當同事或商業伙伴有成就或喜慶事值得慶祝時，心情就會特別好，呢個時候，你就要把握機遇喇！係呢個重要嘅Moment ，只要略花些少時間和心思簡簡單單的寫個祝賀電郵表達心意，美言幾句，想必定能討好對方取得歡心，從而有效地打好良好關係和人際網絡。「機會嚟啦飛雲！」還不趕緊學學如何撰寫祝賀電郵來迎接年尾？

Part 1：「表達祝賀」必學的單字片語

畢業

Graduation

結婚

Wedding

訂婚

Engagement

結婚紀念日

Wedding anniversary

升職

Promotion

生日

Birthday

感激

Grateful

開幕／就職

Inauguration

蒸蒸日上

Be booming

Be forging ahead

Be flourishing

幸福美滿

Happiness in the years ahead

獲得真正的幸福

Procure true happiness

過著幸福的生活

Live a happy life

白頭偕老

Live in harmony and mutual respect

Live together till old and grey

事事順利;萬事如意

All the best for the future

祝賀

Congratulate（somebody）on（something）

優異的演出

Superb performance

傑出成就

Outstanding achievement

重要成就

Significant accomplishment

體貼的

Kind

Thoughtful

Delicate

真摯的／真誠的

Genuine

Sincere

衷心的

Heartfelt

Hearty

Part 2：「表達祝賀」必學句型





句型1：「寫信祝賀」

“I am writing to congratulate (somebody) + on (something)!＂

Example：

e.g. I am writing to congratulate you on your recent wedding!

我寫信是要向你新婚賀喜！

句型2：「表達高興的心情」

“I am pleased + to + verb 動詞＂

Example：

e.g. I was pleased to hear this great news.

我很高興聽到這個好消息。

句型3：「表達祝賀」

"I wish you +祝賀語"

Example：

e.g. I wish you all the best for the future.

祝你未來事事順利。

Part 3A：如何用E-mail祝賀新婚

To: evanawong@thinkpositive.com

Subject: Congratulations on Your Recent Wedding!

Dear Evana,

[表示恭喜I am writing to congratulate you on your recent wedding!] [表達高興的心情I was so happy when I heard this good news. ]

You and your husband are a perfect pair, and [新婚祝賀語I wish you both nothing but happiness, love, and joy in the years ahead在未來的歲月裏.]

Once again, congratulations, and have a wonderful honeymoon度蜜月!

Best Regards,

Joan

Part 4A：如何用E-mail祝賀BB誕生

To: beth_w@wiseman.com

Subject: Congratulations on Your New Baby

Dear Elizabeth,

I know that this must be a busy time for you. However, [表示恭喜 I wanted to write to congratulate you on the birth of your daughter this past weekend.]

[表達高興的心情I've been looking forward to hearing this good news for months.] We've all been on pins and needles as the day grew closer and now we are all so excited that your daughter is here, .

Motherhood is certainly very special, and [新手媽媽祝賀語 I am certain that you will be a wonderful mother.]

Once again, congratulations, and enjoy the new addition to your family家庭的新成員!

Best Regards,

Evelyn

Part 5A：如何用E-mail祝賀得獎

To: felix_zhang@qualitylife.com

Subject: Congratulations on Your Award

Dear Felix,

[恭喜得獎I am writing this brief e-mail to offer my heartiest congratulations我最衷心的祝賀 to you on the award that was given to you last weekend.] It certainly is quite an honor to be named the Salesperson of the Year年度銷售人員 for your entire company!

[表達高興的心情I was pleased to hear this great news from my colleague, Yannes Fong, who was at the awards banquet.] I can't say that I was surprised to hear that you'd won, though, since you've always offered such great sales service.

It's nice to know that I will be working with such a top salesperson, and

[得獎祝賀語I wish you many years of continued success持續成功 in the future.] Once again congratulations, and enjoy your award.

Regards,

Jason