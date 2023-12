商業電郵｜同事、商業伙伴新婚、生子、得獎！教你撰寫祝賀Email打好關係！即學28個祝賀單字片語+3電郵範例

每逢年尾,喜慶事就會特別多,生仔的生仔、結婚的結婚、擺酒的擺酒、攞獎的攞獎、畢業的畢業。正所謂「人逢喜事精神爽」,當同事或商業伙伴有成就或喜慶事值得慶祝時,心情就會特別好,呢個時候,你就要把握機遇喇!係呢個重要嘅Moment ,只要略花些少時間和心思簡簡單單的寫個祝賀電郵表達心意,美言幾句,想必定能討好對方取得歡心,從而有效地打好良好關係和人際網絡。「機會嚟啦飛雲!」還不趕緊學學如何撰寫祝賀電郵來迎接年尾?

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

Part 1:「表達祝賀」必學的單字片語

畢業

Graduation

結婚

Wedding

訂婚

Engagement

結婚紀念日

Wedding anniversary

升職

Promotion

生日

Birthday

感激

Grateful

開幕/就職

Inauguration

蒸蒸日上

Be booming

Be forging ahead

Be flourishing

幸福美滿

Happiness in the years ahead

獲得真正的幸福

Procure true happiness

過著幸福的生活

Live a happy life

白頭偕老

Live in harmony and mutual respect

Live together till old and grey

事事順利;萬事如意

All the best for the future

祝賀

Congratulate(somebody)on(something)

優異的演出

Superb performance

傑出成就

Outstanding achievement

重要成就

Significant accomplishment

體貼的

Kind

Thoughtful

Delicate

真摯的/真誠的

Genuine

Sincere

衷心的

Heartfelt

Hearty

Part 2:「表達祝賀」必學句型





(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

句型1:「寫信祝賀」

“I am writing to congratulate (somebody) + on (something)!"

Example:

e.g. I am writing to congratulate you on your recent wedding!

我寫信是要向你新婚賀喜!

句型2:「表達高興的心情」

“I am pleased + to + verb 動詞"

Example:

e.g. I was pleased to hear this great news.

我很高興聽到這個好消息。

句型3:「表達祝賀」

"I wish you +祝賀語"

Example:

e.g. I wish you all the best for the future.

祝你未來事事順利。

Part 3A:如何用E-mail祝賀新婚

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

To: evanawong@thinkpositive.com

Subject: Congratulations on Your Recent Wedding!

Dear Evana,

[表示恭喜I am writing to congratulate you on your recent wedding!] [表達高興的心情I was so happy when I heard this good news. ]

You and your husband are a perfect pair, and [新婚祝賀語I wish you both nothing but happiness, love, and joy in the years ahead在未來的歲月裏.]

Once again, congratulations, and have a wonderful honeymoon度蜜月!

Best Regards,

Joan

Part 4A:如何用E-mail祝賀BB誕生

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

To: beth_w@wiseman.com

Subject: Congratulations on Your New Baby

Dear Elizabeth,

I know that this must be a busy time for you. However, [表示恭喜 I wanted to write to congratulate you on the birth of your daughter this past weekend.]

[表達高興的心情I've been looking forward to hearing this good news for months.] We've all been on pins and needles as the day grew closer and now we are all so excited that your daughter is here, .

Motherhood is certainly very special, and [新手媽媽祝賀語 I am certain that you will be a wonderful mother.]

Once again, congratulations, and enjoy the new addition to your family家庭的新成員!

Best Regards,

Evelyn

Part 5A:如何用E-mail祝賀得獎

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

To: felix_zhang@qualitylife.com

Subject: Congratulations on Your Award

Dear Felix,

[恭喜得獎I am writing this brief e-mail to offer my heartiest congratulations我最衷心的祝賀 to you on the award that was given to you last weekend.] It certainly is quite an honor to be named the Salesperson of the Year年度銷售人員 for your entire company!

[表達高興的心情I was pleased to hear this great news from my colleague, Yannes Fong, who was at the awards banquet.] I can't say that I was surprised to hear that you'd won, though, since you've always offered such great sales service.

It's nice to know that I will be working with such a top salesperson, and

[得獎祝賀語I wish you many years of continued success持續成功 in the future.] Once again congratulations, and enjoy your award.

Regards,

Jason