職場
職場英語教室
16/12/2022

説了"Please"不等於有禮貌？教你3個表達方式令說話顯得有禮

  Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　在英語國家，“please”是最常使用的單詞之一，我們也習慣性地把“please”視爲「請」的禮貌用語。然而，說了“please”就代表有禮貌的嗎？非也。有時候，儘管在語句中加上“please”，還是會讓對方覺得有被命令的感覺。就拿"Please open the book."和"Please call me back in the afternoon."這兩句做例子，你以為在句首加上”please”就會讓自己的表達更有禮貌嗎？事實是聽者會認爲你是在命令他做事，”please”顯然無補於事。今期，我們就來談談有哪些方法能有助淡化語句的「命令感」，讓我們以英語溝通甚至請求他人做事時，能表現得更大體、更有禮貌吧！

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

方法1：使用情態動詞 （Modal Verbs）

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

　　與同事或客戶用英語交流時，不妨多使用情態動詞：can、could、may、might、would等等。

 

　　情態動詞（Modal Verbs）又稱為情態助動詞（Modal Auxiliaries），表示說話人的語氣，可表達意見、要求、意願等，從而使說話的語氣顯得比較有禮貌。

 

Example 1：

 

（X）^Please call me back on Friday.

（✓）Could you please call me back on Friday?

（✓）Could you call me back on Friday, please?

 

　　（^聽起來像在下命令、提要求。想要語氣禮貌，應使用情態動詞。此外，當“please”用在句首的時候，語氣聽起來就比較強，聽起來像命令。因此，“Please call me back on Friday.”這句説話會讓聽者認爲你是在命令他，一點禮貌也沒有。把“please”放在句子末端，如“Could you call me back on Friday, please? Thank you.” 就顯得更有禮貌了。）

 

Example 2：

 

（X）Please leave. I have to take this phone call.

（✓）Could you step out of the room for a moment, please? I have to take this phone call.

 

Example 3：

 

（X）Please order me a coffee.

（✓）Would you get me a coffee, please?

 

Example 4：

 

（X） Send me an email by tomorrow.

（✓）Could you send me an email by tomorrow?

 

Example 5：

 

（X）I need to borrow your stapler （釘書機）for a moment.

（✓）May I borrow your stapler for a moment?

 

下一頁：第2種有禮說話方法

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

加息周期唔使急，最緊要定！各大銀行實時「定存息率大比拼」► 即睇

我要回應

etnet.com.hk