開會免尷尬！必學外商菁英常掛嘴邊5大詞彙、短語！Keep me in the loop是甚麼意思？

隨著全球的貿易活動愈來愈頻繁，國際語言的溝通能力就愈顯得重要。英文作為一個lingua franca（世界通用語／社交語言），不僅僅是歐美地區，就連亞洲地區的大企業也把英文視為通用語言。對於大多數的企業來說，尤其是外商企業，英文能力可以算是必備的條件。在外商企業中，為了避免出現聽不懂又不好意思問的尷尬情境，現在就先來學學5大外商菁英經常掛在嘴邊的詞彙及短語吧！

1. Recap 概括／重述／回顧要點

「Recap」是「recapitulate（概括、摘要）」的簡寫，指的是「重述／回顧重點」。「Recap」經常出現在英文會議中的開場（opening）或結束（closing）。然而，不要以為recap就是總結（summary）的意思，因為recap的意思是利用自己的邏輯來歸納重點，不是單單重複再講一次。

在會議會議開始時，主席會說：

● We start with a quick recap of our previous meeting.

我們先快速回顧上次會議的重點。

在會議結束前，主席會說：

● Maybe we should recap.

或許我們應該重述一遍。

Examples：

● We'll start with a quick recap（快速回顧） of our previous meeting.

● Let's start with a quick recap of our “Top 5” most popular posts from the year.

● We're going to start with a quick recap of what we saw in 2022 – the growing use of A.I.（＝Artificial Intelligence 人工智能 ）in recruitment （招聘）.

● Let’s start with a quick recap of the strategies included in plans.

*記住：recap不只是summary，利用自己的邏輯來歸納重點的意思。

2. Make sense 有道理／講得通

「make sense」是一個口語常用的短語，意思是「有道理／講得通」。這個動詞片語（verb phrase）也經常夾雜在廣東話口語中。例如，「我覺得份proposal一啲都唔make sense。」

Examples：

● It still doesn’t make sense to me.

我還是不明白。

● The proposal still doesn't make any sense.

這份計劃書根本就講不通。

● It still doesn't make sense to me.

我還是沒明白。

● Does it make sense to you?

你同不同意？

● Does the plan make sense? Any suggestions? Are we missing any not-to-be-missed 不容錯過的point?

你認為計劃合理嗎？有沒有其他建議？我們有沒有遺忘了任何不容錯過的要點？

● Thank you very much. Your explanation made a lot of sense.

非常感謝你。 您的解釋很有道理。

3. Sync up 同步

「Sync」是「synchronize」的簡寫，意思是「同步；簡化」。「Sync up」是外商企業很常用的短語，通常在合作前，團隊成員讓彼此知道誰做甚麼，才能銜接完整。

它和另外一個片語很像，叫「on the same page」，然而，「on the same page」是形容狀態，表示大家已經「在同一頁上了」，有共識了，就可以進行，例如：

E.g. We have to be on the same page. That's the most important thing. （最重要的是我們必須保持一致。）

*跟「on the same page」不同的是sync up是一個「action」，表達得更有力。*

Example：

● Please email me back to confirm your final decision and I will sync up with you later this week to see how things went.

請回覆電郵以確認你最終的決定，我將於本周後期與你同步消息，看看最新情況。

4. gear up 準備好／隨時ready

「Gear」原意是齒輪，加上up組成片語動詞gear up，意思是「準備好、馬上就要行動」。

Examples：

● L&Y company is gearing up its marketing team for the release of the new product.

L&Y公司正在加強其營銷團隊以準備發布新產品。

● Our company is gearing up for next year's events and determining where to hold them.

我們公司正在為明年的活動做準備，並決定在哪裏舉行。

● The company is gearing up for the big launch of the new platform.

公司正在為新平台的大規模推出做準備。

「Gear」這個字當名詞也很好用，「get brain in gear」指動動腦筋/讓腦袋思路清晰。

● You’d better get your brain in gear for the upcoming product launch.

你最好整理好你的腦袋，以備即將而來的產品上市。

5. keep（sb）in the loop 請隨時讓我知道進展如何

「Please keep me in the loop.」可用來結束一場談話，也很常出現在email的最後一句，意思是「請隨時讓我知道進展如何」。跟 「Keep me updated.」意思差不多，但「Keep me updated !」聽起來比較正式。不想聽起來太嚴肅的話，可以用比較口語的「Keep me in the loop.」

Examples：

● Keep me in the loop／keep me posted.

有消息就通知我。

● I will keep you in the loop. (=I will keep you posted／updated.)

有消息就通知我。