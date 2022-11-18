向公司要求加人工？Email怎樣寫才可增加機會？跟住呢5大步驟做！

(Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ )



工作量不斷增加但工資維持不變？有沒有想過主動send email給公司提出要求Pay raise？相信很多打工仔的心聲也是「我想加人工！」 然而，如何向公司反映出這「心聲」，提出加薪的要求，其實也算是一門需要技巧的職場藝術。有意向公司提出加薪請求的你，準備好充分的理由了嗎？撰寫有關email時，不妨多從自己對公司的貢獻著手，陳述一下自己的工作表現、業績、工作年資等，強調自己的價值，務求獲得公司的認同並進而取得加薪的機會。正打算説服公司加薪的你，記得跟隨以下5大步驟：



Step 1：説明來信目的



● I am writing to formally request a review of my current salary（檢視我目前的工資）.



● I would like to request an adjustment （調整）to my salary.



● In my current role, I’m excited to keep working towards key company goals （努力實現公司的主要目標）and grow my personal responsibilities（履行個人職責）. As a result, I’d like to discuss my salary.



Step 2：簡單敘述自己在該公司的工作資歷





(Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ )



● I have greatly enjoyed working at L&Y Ltd., and I feel I have contributed a great deal to the company （為公司做出了很大的貢獻）in the past five years.



● During my time as an accountant for L&Y Company, I have become an integral member （不可或缺的一員）of the financial team.



Step 3：強調自己在公司的成就及貢獻





(Credit： https://stock.adobe.com/ )



● My salary has remained the same since January 2019. Since then, I have achieved the following goals:



- brought in $100,000 more in sales than the year before

- implemented （實施）new systems

- saved annual expenditure by 9% （節省了9％的年度支出）for our company

- took the lead on （領導）over 60 new projects



● I believe I have gone above and beyond the benchmarks （超越了基準）we set for my position when I arrived at the company 3 years ago.



● Surely, you’ve noticed the extra hours I’ve put in for the past few years. That's why I think I do deserve a raise（值得加工資）.



Step 4：根據市場行情，提出理想中的具體調薪數字





(Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ )



● From my research, I’ve learned that 5% is a reasonable increase and in line with what I've contributed（與我的貢獻一致）.



● Based on the research I’ve done, which includes looking at averages for my job title in this city and considering my tenure （任期）here, my years of experience and skill set, a salary increase of 5% is appropriate.



● I would like to request a pay raise by three percent（加薪百分之三）, which would put my compensation （報酬） in line with industry standard（符合行業標準）.



● My research indicates the average annual salary （平均年薪）for my position is $264,000, so I believe a raise of 6 percent would be appropriate.



Step 5：感謝語

提完加薪要求之後，可以在信中再次表達感謝，並表示希望能有進一步的討論。例如：



● I enjoy my work, and I appreciate the support you and the team have shown me. Thank you for your time. I look forward to meeting with you soon.



● I'm grateful to be a member of this company. If possible, I'd love the opportunity to meet with you and further discuss this in person.



● Is there a better time for us to have this conversation in the near future?



