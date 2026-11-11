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11/11/2026 09:30

滬深三大指數低開，上證指數低開0.22%，報3655.66點；深成指低開0.32%，創業板指低開0.17%

滬深三大指數低開，上證指數低開0.22%，報3655.66點；深成指低開0.32%，創業板指低開0.17%。

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