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13/11/2026 15:04

滬綜指收低0.59%報3634.35點，本周跌0.4%；深成指軟2.05%，創業板指挫3.32%

滬綜指收低0.59%報3634.35點，本周跌0.4%；深成指軟2.05%，創業板指挫3.32%。滬深兩市成交縮量14%。

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